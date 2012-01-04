Edition:
United Kingdom

Iowa decides

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (L) celebrates with his wife Karen Garver Santorum as they hear Iowa Caucus voting results during a private backstage party at a caucus rally in Johnston, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (L) celebrates with his wife Karen Garver Santorum as they hear Iowa Caucus voting results during a private backstage party at a caucus rally in Johnston, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
1 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul reacts to the cheers of the crowd with his son, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (C) and his wife Carol (L) at his 2012 Iowa Caucus night rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul reacts to the cheers of the crowd with his son, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (C) and his wife Carol (L) at his 2012 Iowa Caucus night rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry stands with supporters at his Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry stands with supporters at his Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
3 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

William Temple waits for Republican presidential candidate Congresswoman Michele Bachmann at her Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

William Temple waits for Republican presidential candidate Congresswoman Michele Bachmann at her Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Close
4 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Senator Rick Santorum looks at Iowa Caucus voting results with aides and staff during a private backstage party in a meeting room at his rally site in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Senator Rick Santorum looks at Iowa Caucus voting results with aides and staff during a private backstage party in a meeting room at his rally site in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
5 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter screen reads "Thank You, Iowa!" before he comes out to his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter screen reads "Thank You, Iowa!" before he comes out to his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry puts his hands to his face before speaking to the West Des Moines Caucuses at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa, January 3, 2012. The woman at right is unidentified. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry puts his hands to his face before speaking to the West Des Moines Caucuses at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa, January 3, 2012. The woman at right is unidentified. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
7 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann places signs in support of Bachmann outside the 2012 Iowa Caucus site at Walnut Hills Elementary school in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann places signs in support of Bachmann outside the 2012 Iowa Caucus site at Walnut Hills Elementary school in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
8 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A woman walks away after registering with Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (2nd L) and Kate Paul as another voter signs in at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A woman walks away after registering with Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (2nd L) and Kate Paul as another voter signs in at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Polling official Vicki Stogdill reads out vote tallies at a precinct caucus at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Polling official Vicki Stogdill reads out vote tallies at a precinct caucus at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Close
10 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Iowa caucus goers gather at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Iowa caucus goers gather at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
11 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Michele Bachmann greets caucus goers on Caucus night in the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Michele Bachmann greets caucus goers on Caucus night in the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
13 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul sets up the stage at the site of his Iowa Caucus rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul sets up the stage at the site of his Iowa Caucus rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Sylvia Meyers (L) and Julie Hyland wait for their precinct caucus to start at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Sylvia Meyers (L) and Julie Hyland wait for their precinct caucus to start at Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Close
15 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Yard signs promoting Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry sign (R) and presidential candidate Ron Paul are seen in downtown Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Yard signs promoting Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry sign (R) and presidential candidate Ron Paul are seen in downtown Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
16 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich with his wife Callista (R) leave the UNI Dome at the University of Northern Iowa after addressing Iowa caucus goers and asking them to vote for him on Caucus night in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich with his wife Callista (R) leave the UNI Dome at the University of Northern Iowa after addressing Iowa caucus goers and asking them to vote for him on Caucus night in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
17 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (L) and Kate Paul (2nd L) prepare for the arrival of voters at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican caucus volunteers John Eloranta (L) and Kate Paul (2nd L) prepare for the arrival of voters at Southeast Elementary School in Ankney, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
18 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Caucus goers fill in their registration papers as they sign in for the 2012 Iowa Caucus at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Caucus goers fill in their registration papers as they sign in for the 2012 Iowa Caucus at the UNI Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
19 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry delivers his stump speech to the employees of Nationwide/Allied Insurance in their building in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry delivers his stump speech to the employees of Nationwide/Allied Insurance in their building in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
20 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Dudley Winn of Lubbock, Texas poses as he comes out to support Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry during the caucus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Dudley Winn of Lubbock, Texas poses as he comes out to support Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry during the caucus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
21 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
22 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul holds a U.S. flag at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul holds a U.S. flag at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
23 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Michele Bachmann arrives with her daughters Elisa Bachmann (L) and Caroline Bachmann to campaign at the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Michele Bachmann arrives with her daughters Elisa Bachmann (L) and Caroline Bachmann to campaign at the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
24 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
25 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
26 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Newt Gingrich takes questions from voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Newt Gingrich takes questions from voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
27 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
28 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Ron Paul leaves a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Ron Paul leaves a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
30 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Perry holds his wife Anita's hand as she is introduced by Robert Haus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Perry holds his wife Anita's hand as she is introduced by Robert Haus at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
31 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A woman opens the door for Ron Paul as he prepares to leave a holding room to speak at the at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A woman opens the door for Ron Paul as he prepares to leave a holding room to speak at the at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
32 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Perry gives Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal a high five during his speech in West Des Moines at the Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Perry gives Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal a high five during his speech in West Des Moines at the Sheraton Hotel, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
33 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A Newt Gingrich supporter holds two postcards of the candidate while listening to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A Newt Gingrich supporter holds two postcards of the candidate while listening to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
34 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Santorum is surrounded by the media after a campaign stop in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Rick Santorum is surrounded by the media after a campaign stop in Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
35 / 36
Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Supporters for Ron Paul hold campaign signs and the American flag in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Supporters for Ron Paul hold campaign signs and the American flag in West Des Moines, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
36 / 36

Iowa decides

Iowa decides Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Surging Santorum

Surging Santorum
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

All Collections

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

4:10pm GMT

Battle in the streets of Mosul

All Collections

Battle in the streets of Mosul

3:00pm GMT

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

2:10pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:31pm GMT

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

All Collections

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

12:51pm GMT

Australia from above

All Collections

Australia from above

12:25pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:20am GMT

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

View More Slideshows »