iPhone 4S fever

Friday, October 14, 2011

An image commemmorating Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen near customers lining up to buy iPhone 4S outside an Apple shop in Tokyo October 14, 2011. Apple Inc's latest iPhone went on sale in stores across the globe on Friday, with fans snapping up the final gadget unveiled during Steve Jobs' lifetime, many buying the phone as a tribute to the former Apple boss. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, October 14, 2011

Customers wait in line to buy an iPhone 4S outside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 14, 2011

Aliona Ione (L) and her friend Maria Morales from Belarus share a blanket as they queue to buy the new Apple iPhone 4S, in Covent Garden, London October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, October 14, 2011

Customers queue to buy iPhone 4S outside an Apple store in Tokyo October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, October 14, 2011

Starbucks employee Michelle Olivas-Jimenez delivers free coffee to Gloria Gonzales of Walnut and other who are standing in line for the iPhone 4S launch in Brea, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Friday, October 14, 2011

A man uses his laptop as he and others wait in line to purchase new iPhone4S at Apple's flagship retail store in San Francisco, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, October 14, 2011

Apple employees celebrate as they open the doors to customers in Covent Garden, London October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, October 14, 2011

Customers try iPhone 4S before purchasing them at an Apple Store in Tokyo October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, October 14, 2011

Darren Portilla (R) of Costa Mesa is the first person to purchase the new iPhone 4S from Apple employee Skot Roberts in Brea, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Friday, October 14, 2011

A man wearing Apple co-founder Steve Jobs mask poses for photographers with a message on his iPad as he stands in a line to buy iPhone 4S in front of an Apple shop in Tokyo October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, October 14, 2011

A man reacts as he enters an Apple store to buy iPhone 4S in Tokyo October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, October 14, 2011

A customer thanks a sales person after purchasing her new iPhone 4S at an Apple Store in New York, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, October 14, 2011

Duncan Hoare of north London who was first in the queue after camping out since Tuesday, celebrates as he emerges from the Apple store with his new iPhone 4S, in Covent Garden, London October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, October 14, 2011

Carmen Shippy (L), the first person in line to buy the newly-released Apple iPhone 4S at an Apple Store in Clarendon, Virginia, high-fives staff as she leaves the store October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 14, 2011

A customer exits the Apple store with his new iPhone 4S in New York, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

