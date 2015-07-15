Iran celebrates nuclear deal
Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the...more
Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA
