Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 6:35am BST

Iran celebrates nuclear deal

Iranians gesture as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday a nuclear deal with major powers would open a new chapter of cooperation with the outside world after years of sanctions, predicting the "win-win" result would gradually eliminate mutual mistrust. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians hold street celebrations following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians hold pictures of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as they celebrate in the street following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
An Iranian woman gestures as she celebrates in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranian women gesture as they celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with six major world powers in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A boy gestures as Iranians celebrate in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A man holds a picture of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani as he celebrates with others in the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
