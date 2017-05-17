Iran gears up for presidential election

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves before speaking to the audience in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2017. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the heated rhetoric of Iran's presidential election campaign on Wednesday as "unworthy", a thinly-veiled rebuke of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's attacks on his main conservative challenger. Khamenei's intervention two days before Iranians go to the polls could help sway the vote by signalling the supreme leader's dissatisfaction with Rouhani's conduct. "In the election debates, some remarks were made that were unworthy of the Iranian nation. But the (wide) participation of the people will erase all of that," Khamenei told an audience on Wednesday, according to his own website. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

