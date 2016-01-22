Iran hostages return home
Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Flint resident Stephanie Walker holds a 'Welcome Home' sign outside the airport where former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrived in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, steps out of the plane piloted by Mike Karnowski (R), as he arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Jason Rezaian, one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, waves to media as he stands with his wife Yeganeh Salehi and mother Mary Rezaian outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of...more
Jason Rezaian, Washington Post reporter and one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, speaks to his mother Mary Rezaian as they pose outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of...more
A group of retired military veterans gather to welcome back former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arriving at an airport in Flint, Michigan, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Jason Rezaian, Washington Post reporter and one of the U.S. citizens recently released from detention in Iran, poses to media together with his wife Yeganeh Salehi outside the Emergency Room of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in the town of...more
Amir Hekmati, flanked by U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and brother-in-law Ramy Kurdi, speaks with media in Landstuhl, Germany, for the first time since his release, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hakan Erdem
Jason Rezaian is pictured with his wife Yeganeh Salehi, mother Mary Rezaian and brother Ali Rezaian in this January 18, 2016 photo taken in Landstuhl, Germany. REUTERS/Martin Baron/The Washington Post
Amir Hekmati poses with (L to R) family members Ramy Kurdi, Sarah Hekmati, U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and Leila Hekmati after meeting for the first time since his release at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany January 18, 2016....more
Saeed Abedini, a pastor from Idaho is pictured with Congressman Robert Pittenger at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, January 20, 2016. Abedini, 35, an Iranian-American pastor from Idaho was setting up an orphanage in Iran in...more
