Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 26, 2015 | 6:05pm GMT

Iran in aerospace

A monkey doll symbolizing the monkey sent to space by Iran is seen next to the capsule that carried the real monkey at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A monkey doll symbolizing the monkey sent to space by Iran is seen next to the capsule that carried the real monkey at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A monkey doll symbolizing the monkey sent to space by Iran is seen next to the capsule that carried the real monkey at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
1 / 20
Firemen march past a model of the Safir (Ambassador) rocket, which carried Iran's first satellite into space, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Firemen march past a model of the Safir (Ambassador) rocket, which carried Iran's first satellite into space, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square February 10, 2009....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2009
Firemen march past a model of the Safir (Ambassador) rocket, which carried Iran's first satellite into space, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
2 / 20
A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV

A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2013
A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 20
A missile made by Revolutionary Guard is mounted on a Chinese helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A missile made by Revolutionary Guard is mounted on a Chinese helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A missile made by Revolutionary Guard is mounted on a Chinese helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
4 / 20
Students look at models of Iranian-made light carriers at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Students look at models of Iranian-made light carriers at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Students look at models of Iranian-made light carriers at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
5 / 20
American-Iranian entrepreneur Anousheh Ansari stands in front of a Soyuz space capsule training module during an examination of the capsule in the Star City space center outside Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2006. Ansari, a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin, became the world's first female space tourist when she blasted off aboard a Russian rocket in September 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

American-Iranian entrepreneur Anousheh Ansari stands in front of a Soyuz space capsule training module during an examination of the capsule in the Star City space center outside Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2006. Ansari, a U.S. citizen of Iranian...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 24, 2006
American-Iranian entrepreneur Anousheh Ansari stands in front of a Soyuz space capsule training module during an examination of the capsule in the Star City space center outside Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2006. Ansari, a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin, became the world's first female space tourist when she blasted off aboard a Russian rocket in September 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Close
6 / 20
A qualification model of the Navid-1 satellite is displayed for journalists during a visit to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, Iran February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A qualification model of the Navid-1 satellite is displayed for journalists during a visit to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, Iran February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
A qualification model of the Navid-1 satellite is displayed for journalists during a visit to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, Iran February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
7 / 20
The Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket, which will carry Iran's Omid (hope) domestically made satellite, is seen before launch at Iran's space center in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS (IRAN)

The Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket, which will carry Iran's Omid (hope) domestically made satellite, is seen before launch at Iran's space center in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS (IRAN)

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2008
The Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket, which will carry Iran's Omid (hope) domestically made satellite, is seen before launch at Iran's space center in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS (IRAN)
Close
8 / 20
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (5th L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq rocket to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (5th L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq rocket to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (5th L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq rocket to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
Close
9 / 20
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system for rockets to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system for rockets to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system for rockets to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
Close
10 / 20
A view of an observatory at the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A view of an observatory at the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
A view of an observatory at the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
11 / 20
An Iranian Air Force F-5E fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News

An Iranian Air Force F-5E fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2009
An Iranian Air Force F-5E fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News
Close
12 / 20
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd R) looks at the Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket before launch at Iran's space centre in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd R) looks at the Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket before launch at Iran's space centre in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2008
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd R) looks at the Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket before launch at Iran's space centre in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS
Close
13 / 20
Iranian Space Agency (ISA) personnel monitor signals of the Navid-1 satellite at a facility in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Iranian Space Agency (ISA) personnel monitor signals of the Navid-1 satellite at a facility in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
Iranian Space Agency (ISA) personnel monitor signals of the Navid-1 satellite at a facility in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
14 / 20
Drones made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard are seen at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Drones made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard are seen at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Drones made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard are seen at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
15 / 20
A view of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A view of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 29, 2012
A view of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Close
16 / 20
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony to introduce the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system, for rockets to carry satellites into space, during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony to introduce the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system, for rockets to carry satellites into space, during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony to introduce the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system, for rockets to carry satellites into space, during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
Close
17 / 20
An Iranian AirForce F-5F fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News

An Iranian AirForce F-5F fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2009
An Iranian AirForce F-5F fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News
Close
18 / 20
A rocket takes off at from an unidentified location in Iran in this video grab from February 4, 2008. REUTERS/IRIB via Reuters TV

A rocket takes off at from an unidentified location in Iran in this video grab from February 4, 2008. REUTERS/IRIB via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2008
A rocket takes off at from an unidentified location in Iran in this video grab from February 4, 2008. REUTERS/IRIB via Reuters TV
Close
19 / 20
A soldier stands guard in front of an Iranian-made helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A soldier stands guard in front of an Iranian-made helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A soldier stands guard in front of an Iranian-made helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Nov 2015
Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Workers have removed the altar and dozens of chairs at a German church, replacing them with metal beds to house newly arrived refugees.

26 Nov 2015
Protests in Chicago

Protests in Chicago

Demonstrations follow the release of a video of the 2014 police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

26 Nov 2015
Putin, commander-in-chief

Putin, commander-in-chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin flexes his military muscle.

25 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures