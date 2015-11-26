Iran in aerospace
A monkey doll symbolizing the monkey sent to space by Iran is seen next to the capsule that carried the real monkey at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Firemen march past a model of the Safir (Ambassador) rocket, which carried Iran's first satellite into space, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square February 10, 2009....more
A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV
A missile made by Revolutionary Guard is mounted on a Chinese helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Students look at models of Iranian-made light carriers at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
American-Iranian entrepreneur Anousheh Ansari stands in front of a Soyuz space capsule training module during an examination of the capsule in the Star City space center outside Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2006. Ansari, a U.S. citizen of Iranian...more
A qualification model of the Navid-1 satellite is displayed for journalists during a visit to the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, Iran February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
The Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket, which will carry Iran's Omid (hope) domestically made satellite, is seen before launch at Iran's space center in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS (IRAN)
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (5th L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq rocket to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd L) looks at the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system for rockets to carry satellites into space during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
A view of an observatory at the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
An Iranian Air Force F-5E fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2nd R) looks at the Safir (ambassador) satellite-carrier rocket before launch at Iran's space centre in Tehran August 17, 2008. REUTERS/FARS NEWS
Iranian Space Agency (ISA) personnel monitor signals of the Navid-1 satellite at a facility in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Drones made by Iran's Revolutionary Guard are seen at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A view of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) in Mahdasht, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad speaks during a ceremony to introduce the domestically produced Simorq propulsion system, for rockets to carry satellites into space, during a ceremony in Tehran February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ebrahim Noroozi/IIPA.ir
An Iranian AirForce F-5F fighter plane takes off during manoeuvres in southern Iran June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Fars News
A rocket takes off at from an unidentified location in Iran in this video grab from February 4, 2008. REUTERS/IRIB via Reuters TV
A soldier stands guard in front of an Iranian-made helicopter during the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
