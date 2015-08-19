Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015 | 7:40pm BST

Iran nose job

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi compares picture of a female patient with her nose after a surgery in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi looks at pictures of a female patient in an operating room before performing surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi touches the nose of his female patient in the operating room before performing a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A female patient is prepared in the operating room for a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi puts on his sterile gown before performing a nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Workers wheel on a stretcher a female patient in the operating room before undergoing a surgery on her nose at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi works on nose cartilage of a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs a surgery on the nose a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

