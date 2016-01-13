Edition:
Iran releases U.S. sailors

An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sit in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows an American sailor sitting in the U.S. boat detained by Iran in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location in this still image taken from video taken January 12-13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end to an incident that had rattled nerves days ahead of the expected implementation of a landmark nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN. NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN. NO ACCESS MANOTO. NO ACCESS VOA PERSIAN.

U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location in this still image taken from video taken January 12-13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An unidentified U.S. sailor is seen apologizing for his patrol boat having entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf by mistake in this still image taken from video taken at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
