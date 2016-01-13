Iran releases U.S. sailors
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sit in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows an American sailor sitting in the U.S. boat detained by Iran in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location in this still image taken from video taken January 12-13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end...more
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
An unidentified U.S. sailor is seen apologizing for his patrol boat having entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf by mistake in this still image taken from video taken at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in an unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows the U.S. boat detained by Iran, in an unknown place, Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
An undated picture released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards website shows American sailors sitting in a unknown place in Iran. REUTERS/sepahnews.ir/TIMA/Handout via Reuters
U.S. sailors are pictured on a boat with their hands on their heads at an unknown location. REUTERS/IRINN via Reuters TV
Next Slideshows
Peeking in on the president
Looking through the window of the Oval Office.
Winter blues
Scenes of winter weather around the world.
State of the Union
President Obama delivers his final State of the Union address.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.