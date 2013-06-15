Iran votes
An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. I REUTERS/Fars News/Hadi Hirbodvash
Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. I REUTERS/Fars News/Hadi Hirbodvash
A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi
A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi
A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election at the Iranian embassy in Minsk, Belarus, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election at the Iranian embassy in Minsk, Belarus, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi
Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi
Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Fars News/Armin Karami
Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Fars News/Armin Karami
Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei
Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei
An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Sina Shiri
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Sina Shiri
Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi
Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi
Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jamaran mosque in northern Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mehdi Marizad
Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jamaran mosque in northern Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mehdi Marizad
A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri
Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri
Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei
Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei
Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Hadi Khosravi
Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Hadi Khosravi
A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri
A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri
