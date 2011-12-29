Iran vs. the west

Shane Bauer (C) , one of the U.S. hikers who was held in Iran on charges of espionage, hugs fiance Sarah Shourd (R) upon his arrival in Muscat after his release from Tehran's Evin prison, September 21, 2011. Three hikers, Shane Bauer, Josh Fattal and Sarah Shourd were arrested by Iranian forces in July 2009 near the unmarked border with Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, on suspicion of spying after crossing into Iran from Iraq. Bauer's fiance Sarah Shourd, was released in September 2010 after 410 days in solitary confinement. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh