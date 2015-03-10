Iraq retakes strategic town
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi walk with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. Iraqi troops and militias drove Islamic State insurgents out of the town of al-Alam, clearing a final hurdle before a planned assault on Saddam...more
Iraqi security forces and militias known as Hashid Shaabi stand with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Armored vehicles of Iraqi security forces with militias known as Hashid Shaabi are driven past smoke arising from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi inspect a destroyed vehicle of the Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi stand with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces inspect a building used by Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Residents welcome a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A resident welcomes a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed building with a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, is seen in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman with a weapon and the Iraqi flag welcomes her relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. The Arabic characters read, "God is the greatest". REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Residents welcome a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A resident welcomes a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi kneels as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces inspect a destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride an armoured vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter stands with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi officers inspects a map on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
