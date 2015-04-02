Iraq retakes Tikrit

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported...more

Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported by Shi'ite militiamen and U.S.-led air strikes, saying that only small pockets of resistance remained. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

