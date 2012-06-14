Iraq since the withdrawl
A man wounded in a bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kerbala, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2012. . REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
An investor uses a pair of binoculars as he looks at an electronic board with stock information at the Iraq Stock Exchange Baghdad, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A view of brick factories in the town of Nahrawan east of Baghdad, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men sell birds in Baghdad's Ghazil pet market, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Garbage collectors look for recyclable waste at a dump site in Tikrit, north of Baghdad, February 16, 2012. The collectors search and sell metals, plastics, cardboard and papers, and earn about $2 per day. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman brings a suspected militant for interrogation at police headquarters in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in central Baghdad, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A boy transfers mattresses on a cart in Mosul, north of Baghdad, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Boys wounded in a car bomb attack are seen after treatment at a primary school in Mussayab, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in northern Baghdad, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer )
Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Men take a shower in a traditional Turkish bath in Samawa, south of Baghdad, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Visitors enter the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, south of Baghdad, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A wounded boy and his father lie for treatment at a hospital after bomb attacks occurred in Sadr city in northeastern Baghdad, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
A bullet-riddled vehicle belonging to militants is seen at the site of an attack in Haditha, northwest of Baghdad, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, north of Baghdad as a sandstorm rages, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala to mark Arbain in Baghdad's Doura District, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands in an empty cell during a media tour arranged by Iraqi authorities at a prison, known as Camp Honor, inside Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
People gather near Abu Hanifa mosque during a celebration ceremony to mark the withdrawal of U.S. forces, in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents bleed as they wait for treatment at a hospital after a bomb attack in Baghdad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Women mourn during a funeral of a victim who was killed in one of Thursday's bomb attacks before burial at a cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Abu Shish
A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
