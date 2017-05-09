Edition:
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces runs as he takes cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqis children rest after fleeing as members of Iraqi Army clashed with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State fighters on a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Members of Iraqi Army fire mortars shells during clashes with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A member of Iraqi Army smokes shisha water pipe during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces takes position during clashes with Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl is carried by her mother as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces points at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Smoke is seen as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
