Iraqi forces retake ISIS towns
Smoke raises behind an Islamic State flag after Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter walks past walls painted with the Islamist State flag, after Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters take part in an intensive security deployment after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
A member of the Iraqi security forces mans a gun during an intensive security deployment after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Iraqi Shiite fighters hold an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down from the frontlines after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters take part in an intensive security deployment after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters take part in an intensive security deployment after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part in an intensive security deployment after clashes with Islamic State militants in Jalawla, Diyala province November 23, 2014.
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters take part in an intensive security deployment after taking control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province, November 23, 2014.
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires his weapon during an intensive security deployment after clashes with Islamic State militants in Saadiya, Diyala province November 23, 2014.
Members of the Kurdish security forces take part in an intensive security deployment after clashes with Islamic State militants in Jalawla, Diyala province November 23, 2014.
A member of the Kurdish "peshmerga" forces takes part in an intensive security deployment after clashes with Islamic State militants in Jalawla, Diyala province November 23, 2014.
Next Slideshows
AMA red carpet
Fashion and style from the American Music Awards.
Mission to Tabit
A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.
Ferguson awaits grand jury decision
The town waits while a grand jury decides whether to indict a white police officer for shooting Michael Brown.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.