Pictures | Thu Jun 19, 2014 | 5:25pm BST

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Shi'ite fighters take part in an intensive security deployment with the Iraqi army in Diyala province, 40 km (25 miles) north of Baghdad, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A vehicle burnt during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) is seen in the city of Baquba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents gather at governorate building of Nineveh province after the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) took control in the city of Mosul June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Shiite Turkmen families fleeing the violence in the Iraqi city of Tal Afar, west of Mosul arrive at Shangal, a town in Nineveh province, June 17, 2014. The mainly Turkmen city of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, fell to Sunni militants, and the Iraqi military said it was sending reinforcement there. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Rockets belonging to the Iraqi army are seen in Diyala province, 40 km (25 miles) north of Baghdad, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Shiite cleric visits members of Iraqi security forces and volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi security forces to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), on the outskirts of Diyala province June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. Forty Indian construction workers were kidnapped in Mosul, which fell to Sunni insurgents last week, India's foreign ministry said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Shiite Turkmen families fleeing the violence in the Iraqi city of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, arrive at Shangal, a town in Nineveh province, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jala

Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi security forces to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), take part in a training session in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, June 18, 2014. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite neighborhood of Sadr City, according to police and hospital officials. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take part in an intensive security deployment in Baghdad's Amiriya district, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, June 17, 2014. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite neighborhood of Sadr City, according to police and hospital officials. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

A woman walks past the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Sadr City, June 18, 2014. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a car bomb explosion in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite neighborhood of Sadr City, according to police and hospital officials. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Members of the Kurdish security forces take part in clashes with militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jalawla in the Diyala province June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Shiite women shout slogans in support of the Iraqi army in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Kurdish security forces look at a wreckage of vehicle belonging to an Iraqi security forces in the outskirts of Kirkuk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Ako Rasheed

Tribal fighters carry their weapons as they take part in an intensive security deployment in Dujail, north of Baghdad, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Members of the Iraqi security forces patrol an area near the borders between Karbala Province and Anbar Province, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Mushtaq Muhammed

Mehdi Army fighters loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr march during a military-style training in the holy city of Najaf, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

A vehicle belonging to Kurdish security forces fires a multiple rocket launcher during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on the outskirts of Diyala June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

An Iraqi security forces member with his weapon takes position as people, who fled from the violence in Mosul, arrive in their vehicles at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Russell

A boy, who fled from the violence in Mosul, stands near tents in a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Russell

Members of Kurdish security forces help their colleague who was wounded during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on the outskirts of Diyala June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

A woman volunteer, who joined the Iraqi army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), flashes a 'V' sign in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Kurdish security forces looks at a damaged vehicle belonging to them during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on the outskirts of Diyala June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, carry weapons and a portrait of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces, at a street in city of Mosul, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Gunmen stand near members of a police special forces battalion after they were captured by fighters in the Iraqi city of Tikrit June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

