Iraq's militant threat
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi security forces member takes position with his weapon during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen walk with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces take part in clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mourners grieve near the coffin of an Iraqi SWAT trooper who was killed in clashes at Ramadi during his funeral, in Najaf, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Sunni Muslim tribesmen walk with their weapons during a patrol in Anbar province, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani
Iraqi security forces take part during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen pose for a photo during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked Sunni gunmen take up positions as they hold their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds his weapon during clashes with al-Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked Sunni Muslims gunmen take position with their weapons during their patrol in the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces members enter a compound during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, west of Baghdad, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked Sunni Muslims gunmen take up position with their weapons during clashes with Iraqi security forces outside the city of Falluja, west of Baghdad, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
