Iraq's new army

Friday, November 25, 2011

An Iraqi army helicopter releases flares during training at Basmaya military base in Baghdad November 25, 2011. . REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

An Iraqi army helicopter releases flares during training at Basmaya military base in Baghdad November 25, 2011. . REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

An Iraqi soldier rides in a M1A1 Abrams tank during the celebration of Iraqi armed forces day in Baghdad January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

An Iraqi soldier rides in a M1A1 Abrams tank during the celebration of Iraqi armed forces day in Baghdad January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Iraqi army soldiers with the 6th IA Division familiarize themselves with their targets and prepare for a PKC machine gun range at Combat Outpost 402 at al-Muthana airfield in the Rusafa district of Baghdad September 28, 2009. REUTERS/U.S Army/Sgt. Joshua Risner/Handout

Iraqi army soldiers with the 6th IA Division familiarize themselves with their targets and prepare for a PKC machine gun range at Combat Outpost 402 at al-Muthana airfield in the Rusafa district of Baghdad September 28, 2009. REUTERS/U.S Army/Sgt. Joshua Risner/Handout

Kurdish Peshmerga cadets attend a 28-day course at an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (150 miles) north of Baghdad August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Kurdish Peshmerga cadets attend a 28-day course at an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (150 miles) north of Baghdad August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An Iraqi Soldier from the 34th Brigade, 9th Iraqi Division, charges out the back of an MI-17 Hip helicopter during a joint air assault training mission between the Iraqi Air Force, the Iraqi Army and the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Multi-National Division - Baghdad around Camp Taji in Baghdad October 17, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Sgt. Travis Zielinski/Handout

An Iraqi Soldier from the 34th Brigade, 9th Iraqi Division, charges out the back of an MI-17 Hip helicopter during a joint air assault training mission between the Iraqi Air Force, the Iraqi Army and the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Multi-National Division - Baghdad around Camp Taji in Baghdad October 17, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Sgt. Travis Zielinski/Handout

An Iraqi soldier searches a resident at a checkpoint in Basra, 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Baghdad March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

An Iraqi soldier searches a resident at a checkpoint in Basra, 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Baghdad March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

An Iraqi soldier patrols the site of a bomb attack in Kirkuk, some 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

An Iraqi soldier patrols the site of a bomb attack in Kirkuk, some 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Riot soldiers line up at the Shaab Stadium during the final match of the Iraqi soccer league in Baghdad September 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Riot soldiers line up at the Shaab Stadium during the final match of the Iraqi soccer league in Baghdad September 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

An Iraqi soldier scans his site using a pair of binoculars as he takes a postion inside one of Fakka wells near Amara, 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Baghdad, December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

An Iraqi soldier scans his site using a pair of binoculars as he takes a postion inside one of Fakka wells near Amara, 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Baghdad, December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

An Iraqi army officer walks past an Antonov AN-326 aircraft at Baghdad's Muttana airbase November 18, 2011. Iraq received on Friday delivery of its first Antonov AN-326 aircraft made in Ukraine and used for military transportation. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

An Iraqi army officer walks past an Antonov AN-326 aircraft at Baghdad's Muttana airbase November 18, 2011. Iraq received on Friday delivery of its first Antonov AN-326 aircraft made in Ukraine and used for military transportation. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Iraqi soldiers prepare to distribute gifts to children during a campaign carried out by the security forces in northern Baghdad March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Iraqi soldiers prepare to distribute gifts to children during a campaign carried out by the security forces in northern Baghdad March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

An Iraqi soldier runs on a field while conducting a raid and search operation in Yusufiya, 20 km (12 miles) south of Baghdad November 9, 2008. REUTERS/Bassim Shati

An Iraqi soldier runs on a field while conducting a raid and search operation in Yusufiya, 20 km (12 miles) south of Baghdad November 9, 2008. REUTERS/Bassim Shati

Iraqi security personnel helps a bleeding man who was wounded in a bomb attack in Baghdad, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security personnel helps a bleeding man who was wounded in a bomb attack in Baghdad, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi soldier stands guard near the site of bomb attacks in Khalis, 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Helmiy al-Azawi

An Iraqi soldier stands guard near the site of bomb attacks in Khalis, 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Helmiy al-Azawi

An Iraqi soldier rests in an Iraqi army barracks before going out on a joint patrol with U.S. soldiers in Mosul, about 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

An Iraqi soldier rests in an Iraqi army barracks before going out on a joint patrol with U.S. soldiers in Mosul, about 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

An Iraqi soldier kisses a coffin bearing the remains of his comrade who was killed during the 1991 Gulf War at Safwan border crossing near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad March 30, 2010. Iraq on Tuesday held an official ceremony for receiving the remains of nine soldiers from Kuwait, an Iraqi army source said. REUTERS/Atef Hassan (IRAQ - Tags: CONFLICT MILITARY)

An Iraqi soldier kisses a coffin bearing the remains of his comrade who was killed during the 1991 Gulf War at Safwan border crossing near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad March 30, 2010. Iraq on Tuesday held an official ceremony for receiving the remains of nine soldiers from Kuwait, an Iraqi army source said. REUTERS/Atef Hassan (IRAQ - Tags: CONFLICT MILITARY)

Iraqi soldiers march under the "Crossed-Sabers"-- a towering 160-tonne, bronze monument of two crossed swords held in Saddam's hands, during a rehearsal for the Iraqi Army Day 88th anniversary celebration, in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone January 3, 2009. On Thursday, U.S. forces handed over responsibility to Iraqi troops for the Green Zone, a fortified swathe of central Baghdad off limits to most Iraqis, who widely view it as a...more

Iraqi soldiers march under the "Crossed-Sabers"-- a towering 160-tonne, bronze monument of two crossed swords held in Saddam's hands, during a rehearsal for the Iraqi Army Day 88th anniversary celebration, in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone January 3, 2009. On Thursday, U.S. forces handed over responsibility to Iraqi troops for the Green Zone, a fortified swathe of central Baghdad off limits to most Iraqis, who widely view it as a symbol of foreign military occupation. REUTERS/Erik de Castro (IRAQ)

Newly-graduated pilots attend a ceremony after finishing their 18 month-training course at a military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Newly-graduated pilots attend a ceremony after finishing their 18 month-training course at a military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Three Iraqi Air Force Cessna 208 airplanes fly past the national flag during a ceremony marking the Iraqi Army's 90th anniversary in Baghdad January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Three Iraqi Air Force Cessna 208 airplanes fly past the national flag during a ceremony marking the Iraqi Army's 90th anniversary in Baghdad January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces in Salman Pak, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of Baghdad April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Iraqi soldiers provide security near the ancient Arch of Ctesiphon during a search operation by Iraqi forces in Salman Pak, about 30 km (20 miles) southeast of Baghdad April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

An Iraqi soldier takes up position during a joint raid and search operation with U.S. forces at a town near the Iranian border in Iraq's southern province of Basra May 16 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

An Iraqi soldier takes up position during a joint raid and search operation with U.S. forces at a town near the Iranian border in Iraq's southern province of Basra May 16 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

An Iraqi soldier talks to a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. soldiers of Bravo Company, 1-18 Infantry Battalion at a market in Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

An Iraqi soldier talks to a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. soldiers of Bravo Company, 1-18 Infantry Battalion at a market in Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Soldiers assigned to the 35th Iraqi Army Brigade, 9th Iraqi Army Division, prepare a mortar round during a training event at Joint Security Station Loyalty, eastern Baghdad May 8, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army/SPC Josh Lowery, 982nd Combat Camera Company/Handout

Soldiers assigned to the 35th Iraqi Army Brigade, 9th Iraqi Army Division, prepare a mortar round during a training event at Joint Security Station Loyalty, eastern Baghdad May 8, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army/SPC Josh Lowery, 982nd Combat Camera Company/Handout

Coloured smoke is seen as an Iraqi soldier fires at targets during a training course supervised by the U.S. army at a military base in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Coloured smoke is seen as an Iraqi soldier fires at targets during a training course supervised by the U.S. army at a military base in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Iraqi army soldiers on boats perform a military drill at Al Hartha, 50 km (32 miles) north of Basra province, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Iraqi army soldiers on boats perform a military drill at Al Hartha, 50 km (32 miles) north of Basra province, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Iraqi soldiers carry coffins bearing the remains of their comrades who were killed during the 1991 Gulf War at Safwan border crossing near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad May 17, 2010.REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Iraqi soldiers carry coffins bearing the remains of their comrades who were killed during the 1991 Gulf War at Safwan border crossing near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad May 17, 2010.REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Kurdish Peshmerga cadets exercise during a 28-day course at an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (150 miles) north of Baghdad August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Kurdish Peshmerga cadets exercise during a 28-day course at an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (150 miles) north of Baghdad August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Kurdish Peshmerga cadets exercise during a 28-day course at an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (150 miles) north of Baghdad August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Kurdish Peshmerga cadets exercise during a 28-day course at an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (150 miles) north of Baghdad August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Rome (L), of Baton Rouge, LA, gives pointers to an Iraqi Soldier as he conducts a reflexive live-fire qualification exercise, at Combat Outpost Carver, Iraq, located outside of southeastern Baghdad, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Pvt. Jared Gehmann/Handout

U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Rome (L), of Baton Rouge, LA, gives pointers to an Iraqi Soldier as he conducts a reflexive live-fire qualification exercise, at Combat Outpost Carver, Iraq, located outside of southeastern Baghdad, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Pvt. Jared Gehmann/Handout

Iraqi navy vessels are seen during a ceremony marking the graduation of 170 navy cadets at Umm Qasr's port near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, September 26, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Iraqi navy vessels are seen during a ceremony marking the graduation of 170 navy cadets at Umm Qasr's port near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, September 26, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

