Iraq's new dawn
Flames burning off excess gas rise behind policemen standing guard at Zubair oilfield in Iraq's southern province of Basra June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Flames burning off excess gas rise behind policemen standing guard at Zubair oilfield in Iraq's southern province of Basra June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A woman looks on at a shop a day before the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A woman looks on at a shop a day before the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Protesters climb on a military vehicle as smoke rises from the headquarters of the Mosul governorate during a demonstration in Mosul, 390 km (242 miles) north of Baghdad February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousuly
Protesters climb on a military vehicle as smoke rises from the headquarters of the Mosul governorate during a demonstration in Mosul, 390 km (242 miles) north of Baghdad February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousuly
An Iraqi helicopter prepares to land during a military drill southeast of Baghdad April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi helicopter prepares to land during a military drill southeast of Baghdad April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A shopkeeper displays a selection of Turkish alcoholic drinks to a Kurdish man at a store in Arbil, 310 km (190 miles) north of Baghdad December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A shopkeeper displays a selection of Turkish alcoholic drinks to a Kurdish man at a store in Arbil, 310 km (190 miles) north of Baghdad December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Residents play at a bowling hall in Iraq's northern province of Arbil September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Residents play at a bowling hall in Iraq's northern province of Arbil September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. soldiers instruct Iraqi policemen during a combat course at a joint military base in eastern Baghdad October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. soldiers instruct Iraqi policemen during a combat course at a joint military base in eastern Baghdad October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
An investor walks past a board showing stock information at the Iraq Stock Exchange in Baghdad January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An investor walks past a board showing stock information at the Iraq Stock Exchange in Baghdad January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Oil police cadets take part in a training course at Camp Dublin in Baghdad May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Oil police cadets take part in a training course at Camp Dublin in Baghdad May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Policewomen practise assembling and disassembling a Kalashnikov automatic rifle during a training course at a police academy in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Policewomen practise assembling and disassembling a Kalashnikov automatic rifle during a training course at a police academy in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Garbage pickers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump in Baghdad's Sadr city May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
Garbage pickers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump in Baghdad's Sadr city May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
Staff workers of Iranian power development firm Sunir are seen during the inauguration of Sadr City power station in Baghdad's Sadr city April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
Staff workers of Iranian power development firm Sunir are seen during the inauguration of Sadr City power station in Baghdad's Sadr city April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
A man climbs up a date palm tree at an orchard in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, in this April 9, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A man climbs up a date palm tree at an orchard in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, in this April 9, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Western tourists visit the Ziggurat of Ur ruins near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Residents are reflected in a pool of blood a day after a bomb attack struck Shula district in Baghdad November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents are reflected in a pool of blood a day after a bomb attack struck Shula district in Baghdad November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents inspect a damaged church after a bomb attack in central Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Residents inspect a damaged church after a bomb attack in central Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
Residents wheel a stretcher carrying a wounded woman after a bomb attack targeted Shi'ite pilgrims commemorating the religious ceremony of Arbain, outside a hospital in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Residents wheel a stretcher carrying a wounded woman after a bomb attack targeted Shi'ite pilgrims commemorating the religious ceremony of Arbain, outside a hospital in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Policemen prevent a protester from entering the headquarters of Basra governorate during a demonstration in the southern Iraqi city of Basra February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Policemen prevent a protester from entering the headquarters of Basra governorate during a demonstration in the southern Iraqi city of Basra February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A policeman and residents wear masks during a sandstorm in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad June 2, 2011. Iraq has been witnessing regular sandstorms in the last decade. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A policeman and residents wear masks during a sandstorm in Kerbala, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad June 2, 2011. Iraq has been witnessing regular sandstorms in the last decade. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A resident gestures with a victory sign after clashes with Iraqi security forces at Camp Ashraf, an Iranian dissident camp, in Diyala province, north of Baghdad, in this April 8, 2011 handout photo provided by Camp Ashraf. REUTERS/Camp Ashraf/Handout
A resident gestures with a victory sign after clashes with Iraqi security forces at Camp Ashraf, an Iranian dissident camp, in Diyala province, north of Baghdad, in this April 8, 2011 handout photo provided by Camp Ashraf. REUTERS/Camp Ashraf/Handout
A falcon perches on a Bedouin hunter's arm during a hunt in a desert south of Samawa, 270 km (160 miles) south of Baghdad, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A falcon perches on a Bedouin hunter's arm during a hunt in a desert south of Samawa, 270 km (160 miles) south of Baghdad, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Riot soldiers line up at the Shaab Stadium during the final match of the Iraqi soccer league in Baghdad September 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Riot soldiers line up at the Shaab Stadium during the final match of the Iraqi soccer league in Baghdad September 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Shi'ite pilgrims take part in a ritual commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district June 27, 2011.REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Shi'ite pilgrims take part in a ritual commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district June 27, 2011.REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Iraqi navy vessels are seen during a ceremony marking the graduation of 170 navy cadets at Umm Qasr's port near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, September 26, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Iraqi navy vessels are seen during a ceremony marking the graduation of 170 navy cadets at Umm Qasr's port near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad, September 26, 2010. REUTERS/Atef Hassan