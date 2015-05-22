Ireland's gay referendum
Anne Cole holds a gay pride umbrella as she kisses her new husband Vincent Fox after getting married at a registry office in Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police officers stop to speak to a man sleeping next to a poster in favor of same sex marriage in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man sits in front of a window decorated in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past a poster in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child walks posters in favour of same sex marriage in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks from a Polling centre in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage. May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A homeless person sleeps rough under a poster in favour of same sex marriage on Dame Street, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A mother votes in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stickers in favour of same sex marriage are arranged in a heart shape ona window in Temple Bar, central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past a window decorated in favour of same sex marriage in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gay rights flags hang in the windows of a building in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks from a Polling centre in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage. May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A nun votes in central Dublin as Ireland holds a referendum on gay marriage, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Yes campaigners take part in a photocall in central Dublin in Ireland May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Yes supporter shows of her campaign badge in central Dublin in Ireland May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
