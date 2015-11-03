Iron Lady's handbags
Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher (R) is greeted by former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet and his wife Lucia at the house in Wentworth where he remains under house arrest, March 26, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher stroll together in the grounds of the Elysee Palace in Paris June 3, 1982. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan walks with former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during the annual G7 Summit in Toronto June, 1988. REUTERS/FILES/Gary Hershorn
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher walks past flags from some of the European nations as she heads toward the second day of meetings during this summit of European community leaders on June 28, 1988 in Hanover, West Germany. REUTERS/Michael...more
Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her husband, Denis wave from their official residence at 10 Downing Street early on June 12, 1987 after winning her third consecutive term in office. REUTERS/Andre de Wet
Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney follow former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher through a door as they walk to the group photo at the annual G7 Summit in Toronto June 1988. REUTERS/Gary...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a photograph with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher outside 10 Downing Street in London June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for a "Service of Prayer and Remembrance" in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher waves as she leaves St Thomas' Hospital in London March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for a Service of Thanksgiving for the 80th Birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul's Cathedral in London June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Britain's former Prime Minister Baroness Margaret Thatcher shows her emotion as she leaves a service of remembrance for her late husband Sir Denis Thatcher in London, October 30, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for the unveiling of her new portrait by artist Benjamin Shine at the Dorchester Hotel in London August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Former British prime minister and Conservative party leader Baroness Margaret Thatcher arrives for the Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of [former British prime minister Edward Heath] at Westminster Abbey in London November 8, 2005....more
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher meets then Prime Minister Gordon Brown in front of his official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher watches as her late husband's coffin is carried out of the chapel at the royal hospital July 3, 2003. REUTERS/Staff
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher stands in front of a bronze statue of herself by sculptor Antony Dufort following its unveiling inside the Palace of Westminster in London February 21, 2007. REUTERS/Johnny Green/PA/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair helps former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as she leaves the podium on the Queen Victoria Memorial, in London June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Britain's former prime minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for her 80th birthday celebration at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London October 13, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown (R) assists former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher outside Downing Street in London November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prince Charles (3rd L) and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher pose with Chelsea pensioners as they attend the opening of a new infirmary at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Next Slideshows
Day of the Dead
Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Mexico and beyond.
Finding Buddhism in the mountains
A Tibetan Buddhist institute nestled in the mountains started with just 30 students and is now one of the world's biggest centers to study the religion.
Giant waves of Nazare
Portugal's Praia do Norte has become legendary for big wave surfing.
New York's Iron Triangle
Willets Point is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.
MORE IN PICTURES
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.