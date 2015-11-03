Edition:
Iron Lady's handbags

Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher (R) is greeted by former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet and his wife Lucia at the house in Wentworth where he remains under house arrest, March 26, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher stroll together in the grounds of the Elysee Palace in Paris June 3, 1982. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan walks with former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during the annual G7 Summit in Toronto June, 1988. REUTERS/FILES/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher walks past flags from some of the European nations as she heads toward the second day of meetings during this summit of European community leaders on June 28, 1988 in Hanover, West Germany. REUTERS/Michael Urban

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2007
Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her husband, Denis wave from their official residence at 10 Downing Street early on June 12, 1987 after winning her third consecutive term in office. REUTERS/Andre de Wet

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2007
Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney follow former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher through a door as they walk to the group photo at the annual G7 Summit in Toronto June 1988. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a photograph with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher outside 10 Downing Street in London June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2010
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for a "Service of Prayer and Remembrance" in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2006
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher waves as she leaves St Thomas' Hospital in London March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, March 08, 2008
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for a Service of Thanksgiving for the 80th Birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul's Cathedral in London June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2006
Britain's former Prime Minister Baroness Margaret Thatcher shows her emotion as she leaves a service of remembrance for her late husband Sir Denis Thatcher in London, October 30, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for the unveiling of her new portrait by artist Benjamin Shine at the Dorchester Hotel in London August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2006
Former British prime minister and Conservative party leader Baroness Margaret Thatcher arrives for the Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of [former British prime minister Edward Heath] at Westminster Abbey in London November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher meets then Prime Minister Gordon Brown in front of his official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2007
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher watches as her late husband's coffin is carried out of the chapel at the royal hospital July 3, 2003. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher stands in front of a bronze statue of herself by sculptor Antony Dufort following its unveiling inside the Palace of Westminster in London February 21, 2007. REUTERS/Johnny Green/PA/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2007
Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair helps former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as she leaves the podium on the Queen Victoria Memorial, in London June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2007
Britain's former prime minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for her 80th birthday celebration at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London October 13, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown (R) assists former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher outside Downing Street in London November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2009
Britain's Prince Charles (3rd L) and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher pose with Chelsea pensioners as they attend the opening of a new infirmary at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2009
