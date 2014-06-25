ISIL in Mosul
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a police vehicle along a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. The flag reads, ""There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) pose on top of an armored vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a vehicle in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate while sitting on vehicles in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) walks past at a street in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman buys bread at a bakery in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive near a flag belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a flag while standing on an armored vehicle in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the city of Mosul June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive on a street in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents shop for fruit at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents gather at governorate building of Nineveh province after the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) took control in the city of Mosul June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents buy food from a burger and falafel restaurant in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
