Tue Sep 16, 2014

ISIL shoots down Syrian jet

An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An Islamic State militant carries a piece of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People view the debris of their homes after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children carry pieces of the wreckage of a war plane that crashed on the outskirts of Raqqa in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks through the debris of a destroyed building after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Children help to gather a piece of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Two men inspect the damage caused at a house after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People carry a remnant of a war plane that crashed on the outskirts of Raqqa in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pictures