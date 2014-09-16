ISIL shoots down Syrian jet
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant carries a piece of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People view the debris of their homes after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children carry pieces of the wreckage of a war plane that crashed on the outskirts of Raqqa in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks through the debris of a destroyed building after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children help to gather a piece of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Two men inspect the damage caused at a house after a Syrian war plane crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry a remnant of a war plane that crashed on the outskirts of Raqqa in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Ebola epidemic
Quarantines and isolation units imposed to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.
Scotland: independence or union
Reuters photographers took portraits of people in Scotland and England and asked them what they thought about the Scottish referendum.
Life for Syrian refugees
Inside the Al Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
Ukraine's special forces
Members of the "Sich" police special task force train in Slaviansk.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.