ISIS attacks Kobani again

A Turkish Kurd watches over the Syrian town of Kobani as she phones her relatives in Kobani near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 26, 2015. Islamic State entered Kobani at the Turkish border on Thursday and clashes have continued with Kurdish YPG forces in the town, also known as Ayn al-Arab, said Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

