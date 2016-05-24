ISIS bombs hit Assad strongholds
A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. Bombs killed nearly 150 people and wounded at least 200 in Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast on Monday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks in the cities that have up to now escaped the worst of the violence in the five-year-old conflict, saying it was targeting members of President Bashar...more
Men inspect a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man stands on shattered glass overlooking a damaged bus station after explosions hit it in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian Army soldier walks behind a police line near a damaged vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian Army soldier stands near blood on the ground of a damaged emergency room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Smoke rises after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A teddy bear bag lies on the ground near blood stains in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Men stand near debris and a police line after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Posters showing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hang on a wall in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men look at burnt Syrian pounds after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children inspect a damaged site after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men inspect a damaged site after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A poster showing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hangs on a wall in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People walk past a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
People inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Syrian Army soldier stands near a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki