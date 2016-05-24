Edition:
ISIS bombs hit Assad strongholds

Sana Sana
TARTOUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. Bombs killed nearly 150 people and wounded at least 200 in Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast on Monday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks in the cities that have up to now escaped the worst of the violence in the five-year-old conflict, saying it was targeting members of President Bashar...more

A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. Bombs killed nearly 150 people and wounded at least 200 in Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast on Monday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks in the cities that have up to now escaped the worst of the violence in the five-year-old conflict, saying it was targeting members of President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Men inspect a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Men inspect a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A man stands on shattered glass overlooking a damaged bus station after explosions hit it in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man stands on shattered glass overlooking a damaged bus station after explosions hit it in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A Syrian Army soldier walks behind a police line near a damaged vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian Army soldier walks behind a police line near a damaged vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A Syrian Army soldier stands near blood on the ground of a damaged emergency room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian Army soldier stands near blood on the ground of a damaged emergency room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Sana Sana
TARTOUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Smoke rises after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A teddy bear bag lies on the ground near blood stains in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A teddy bear bag lies on the ground near blood stains in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Sana Sana
TARTOUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

People inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

People inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Men stand near debris and a police line after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Men stand near debris and a police line after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Sana Sana
TARTOUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Posters showing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hang on a wall in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Posters showing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hang on a wall in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Men look at burnt Syrian pounds after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Men look at burnt Syrian pounds after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Children inspect a damaged site after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Children inspect a damaged site after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Men inspect a damaged site after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Men inspect a damaged site after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A poster showing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hangs on a wall in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A poster showing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hangs on a wall in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

People walk past a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People walk past a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Sana Sana
TARTOUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Sana Sana
TARTOUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

People inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

People inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Sana Sana
TARTOUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Omar Sanadiki
LATAKIA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

A Syrian Army soldier stands near a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian Army soldier stands near a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
