Pictures | Wed Apr 8, 2015 | 6:01pm BST

ISIS frees Yazidis

Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released hug each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, April 8, 2015. More than 200 elderly and infirm Yazidis were freed on Wednesday by Islamic State militants who had been holding them captive since overruning their villages in northwestern Iraq last summer. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Members of the Yazidi minority sect who were newly released wait along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Members of the Yazidi minority sect who were newly released wait along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

An officer from the Kurdish forces carries an elderly woman from the minority Yazidi sect, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces helps people from the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released sit while waiting along a road on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces helps people from the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released embrace each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces helps people from the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Members of the Yazidi minority sect who were newly released are seen in a vehicle on the outskirts of Kirkuk, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

