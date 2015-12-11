Edition:
Fri Dec 11, 2015

ISIS in the crosshairs

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting trucks carrying oil, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Oil trucks, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being used by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting a training camp, which, according to the ministry, is controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting a militant base, which, according to the ministry, is controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Idlib in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Oil trucks, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being used by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
