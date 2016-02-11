ISIS in the crosshairs
Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says were Islamic State oil storage facilities, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says were Islamic State militants' stronghold, in Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says was an Islamic State command post, in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Next Slideshows
Crossing the Aegean
NATO ships are on their way to the Aegean Sea to help crack down on criminal networks smuggling refugees into Europe.
North Korea launches rocket
A satellite put into orbit by North Korea does not appear to be transmitting, but the rocket used to get it there delivered twice the payload of a previous...
Curtains for Christie
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ends his campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination.
Farewell Fiorina
Former business executive Carly Fiorina ended her campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.