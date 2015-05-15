Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 15, 2015 | 11:41pm BST

ISIS raises flag over Ramadi

Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. Islamic State militants raised their black flag over the provincial government compound in the city of Ramadi in western Iraq on Friday, a Reuters witness said. The insurgents attacked Ramadi overnight using six suicide car bombs to reach the city center, where the Anbar governorate compound is located, police sources said. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. Islamic State militants raised their black flag over the provincial government compound in the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Iraqi security forces defend their headquarters against attacks by Islamic State extremists in the eastern part of Ramadi in Anbar province, May 14, 2015. Islamic State militants raised their black flag over the provincial government compound in the city of Ramadi in western Iraq on Friday, a Reuters witness said. The insurgents attacked Ramadi overnight using six suicide car bombs to reach the city center, where the Anbar governorate compound is located, police sources said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 23
Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 23
Smoke rises after a bomb attack in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after a bomb attack in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Smoke rises after a bomb attack in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 23
Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 23
Sunni tribal fighters carry their weapons as they stand guard against attacks from Islamic State militants, in Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunni tribal fighters carry their weapons as they stand guard against attacks from Islamic State militants, in Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni tribal fighters carry their weapons as they stand guard against attacks from Islamic State militants, in Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 23
Sunni tribal fighters and Iraqi police carry their weapons as they stand guard against attacks from Islamic State militants, in Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunni tribal fighters and Iraqi police carry their weapons as they stand guard against attacks from Islamic State militants, in Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni tribal fighters and Iraqi police carry their weapons as they stand guard against attacks from Islamic State militants, in Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 23
Tribal fighters and Iraqi security forces take part in a parade down a street in the city of Ramadi, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Tribal fighters and Iraqi security forces take part in a parade down a street in the city of Ramadi, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Tribal fighters and Iraqi security forces take part in a parade down a street in the city of Ramadi, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 23
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during a patrol in the city of Ramadi, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 23
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 23
A woman who fainted, is transported in a wheelbarrow by her brother as displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman who fainted, is transported in a wheelbarrow by her brother as displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A woman who fainted, is transported in a wheelbarrow by her brother as displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 23
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 23
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 23
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 23
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 23
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 23
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 23
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 23
A child is carried on the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A child is carried on the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A child is carried on the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 23
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 23
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Iraqi security forces make their way during a patrol looking for Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 23
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 23
Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Ramadi, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 23
Sunni people react as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunni people react as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Sunni people react as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Walking to a new life

Walking to a new life

Next Slideshows

Walking to a new life

Walking to a new life

Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern Europe.

15 May 2015
The people vs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The people vs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The jury sentences the Boston bomber to death.

15 May 2015
Asia's new boat people

Asia's new boat people

Beaten, abandoned and pushed back to sea, hundreds of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants search for a new life.

15 May 2015
Burundi on the brink

Burundi on the brink

Burundian forces arrest the leader of a failed coup as President Pierre Nkurunziza returns to the capital.

15 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures