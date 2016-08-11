Islamic State: a chronology

An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in Palmyra, Syria. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads, "The moment of the explosion of the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media

