Islamic State assault on Jakarta

A bomb explosion is seen outside a Starbucks shop in Jakarta, Indonesia in this still image taken from amateur video shot on January 14, 2016. Indonesian police killed one suspected militant and arrested two more in raids across the country on...more

A bomb explosion is seen outside a Starbucks shop in Jakarta, Indonesia in this still image taken from amateur video shot on January 14, 2016. Indonesian police killed one suspected militant and arrested two more in raids across the country on Friday, a day after an attack by Islamic State suicide bombers and gunmen in the heart of the Southeast Asian nation's capital. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV

Close