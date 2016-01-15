Islamic State assault on Jakarta
A bomb explosion is seen outside a Starbucks shop in Jakarta, Indonesia in this still image taken from amateur video shot on January 14, 2016. Indonesian police killed one suspected militant and arrested two more in raids across the country on...more
A man is seen holding a gun towards the crowd in central Jakarta, Indonesia, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Veri Sanovri/Xinhua
Smoke rises after a bomb exploded outside a Starbucks shop in Jakarta, Indonesia in this still image taken from amateur video shot on January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV
Police officers react near the site of a blast in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Police take cover behind a black car (bottom L) as militants (top) are seen near bodies of people lying on the ground in Jakarta, Indonesia in this still image taken from amateur video shot on January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV
A man is seen holding a gun as people run away in central Jakarta, Indonesia, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Veri Sanovri/Xinhua
An Indonesian policeman inspects a bullet hole on a car window in front of a Starbucks cafe, the site of a militant attack, in Jakarta January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A foreign national lies wounded surrounded by security and emergency workers following a gun and bomb attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
Workers clean debris outside a Starbucks cafe, near the site of a militant attack, in Jakarta January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian police officers with weapons walk near bloodstains at Thamrin business district in Jakarta, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Police gather outside a restaurant near the scene of an attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian workers run as they are evacuated from their office at Thamrin business district in Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian policemen examine debris from a bomb blast inside a Starbucks coffee at Thamrin business district in Jakarta, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto
Police and medics are seen near bodies at the scene of an explosion next to a police box in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Indonesian policeman holds a plastic sheet to cover a bomb blast site at a Starbucks coffee shop in Jakarta January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man wearing a Darth Vader costume places flowers at the scene of Thursday's gun and bomb attack, in front of a Starbucks cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The smoke from a bomb blast is seen at Thamrin business district in Jakarta, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian police bomb squad members walk toward the site of a bomb blast at Thamrin business district in Jakarta, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Military armored personnel carriers are seen near the site of an attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A police armored personnel carrier is seen parked near the scene of an attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An armed Indonesian police runs across a street at Thamrin business district in Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man wounded in a gun and bomb attack in central Jakarta is helped from a car upon arrival at a hospital in Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
Indonesian police walk on a street past police chalk markings showing shell casings and debris following an attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A member of the police bomb squad unit approaches the scene of an explosion following an attack on a police box in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/M Agung Rajasa/Antara Foto
