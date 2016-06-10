Edition:
United Kingdom

Islamic State cornered on three fronts

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A woman removes a niqab she was wearing in her village after Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of it, on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A woman removes a niqab she was wearing in her village after Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of it, on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 30
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MANBIJ, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A still image from video released June 10, 2016 purports to show people in Manbij celebrating the victory against Islamic State. Social Media

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A still image from video released June 10, 2016 purports to show people in Manbij celebrating the victory against Islamic State. Social Media
Close
2 / 30
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A vehicle burns as forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A vehicle burns as forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 30
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 30
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces move toward Falluja on the outskirts of the city in Iraq, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces move toward Falluja on the outskirts of the city in Iraq, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 30
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A sign which reads in Arabic, "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" is seen as smoke rises in the background while forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A sign which reads in Arabic, "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" is seen as smoke rises in the background while forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
6 / 30
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Sirte, LIBYA
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Smoke rises from Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Smoke rises from Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 30
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A member of the Iraqi security forces walks with his weapon in the building on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces walks with his weapon in the building on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A military aircraft flies over Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A military aircraft flies over Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near a woman looking out a doorway in a village, on the outskirts of Manbij city, after they took control of it from Islamic State forces, Aleppo province, Syria, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near a woman looking out a doorway in a village, on the outskirts of Manbij city, after they took control of it from Islamic State forces, Aleppo province, Syria, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 30
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Close
12 / 30
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
FALLUJA, IRAQ
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

A still image from video released June 6, 2016 shows Iraqi families attempting to escape the besieged city of Falluja, Iraq, by crossing the Euphrates river, June 3, 2016. via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A still image from video released June 6, 2016 shows Iraqi families attempting to escape the besieged city of Falluja, Iraq, by crossing the Euphrates river, June 3, 2016. via REUTERS TV
Close
13 / 30
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
SAQLAWIYA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 30
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Sirte, LIBYA
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen resting on the road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen resting on the road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 30
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A helicopter fires weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 30
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 30
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SAQLAWIYA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down after clashes in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down after clashes in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces take an overwatch position as their fellow fighters advance in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces take an overwatch position as their fellow fighters advance in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Special forces from the Syria Democratic Forces gather in Haj Hussein village, after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Special forces from the Syria Democratic Forces gather in Haj Hussein village, after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces mans an anti-aircraft weapon in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces mans an anti-aircraft weapon in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
21 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Men, who the Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters, walk as they are taken prisoners after SDF advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Men, who the Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters, walk as they are taken prisoners after SDF advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
22 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) gather the belongings of Islamic State militants, after SDF fighters advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) gather the belongings of Islamic State militants, after SDF fighters advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 30
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) speaks with women in Haj Hussein village after SDF fighters took control of the village from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) speaks with women in Haj Hussein village after SDF fighters took control of the village from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
24 / 30
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
GARMA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Civilians who fled their homes following clashes on the outskirts of Falluja sleep in a school on the outskirts of Garma, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes following clashes on the outskirts of Falluja sleep in a school on the outskirts of Garma, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
25 / 30
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 30
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
27 / 30
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
28 / 30
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Shi'ite fighters forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 30
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

A fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization looks at a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization looks at a poster depicting images of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
30 / 30

Islamic State cornered on three fronts

Islamic State cornered on three fronts Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »