Edition:
United Kingdom

Islamic State driven out of Manbij

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A woman sets fire to a niqab after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman sets fire to a niqab after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter rushes to help civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter rushes to help civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A woman embraces a Syria Democratic Forces fighter after she was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman embraces a Syria Democratic Forces fighter after she was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Civilians gather after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Civilians gather after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces fighters chat with an injured civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters chat with an injured civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Residents stand on the balconies of a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Residents stand on the balconies of a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Reisidents ride on the back of a pick-up truck in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Reisidents ride on the back of a pick-up truck in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter smokes a cigarette in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter smokes a cigarette in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter gestures on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter gestures on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Children flash victory signs as they play in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Children flash victory signs as they play in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Syria Democratic Forcesfighters inspect a dead body of what they said was an Islamic State fighter inside a shop in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forcesfighters inspect a dead body of what they said was an Islamic State fighter inside a shop in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Residents carry buckets as they cross a damaged street near blue sheets used as a cover from snipers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Residents carry buckets as they cross a damaged street near blue sheets used as a cover from snipers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

A boy stands near fuel containers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A boy stands near fuel containers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
21 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Women walk past damaged shop as they flee towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Women walk past damaged shop as they flee towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
22 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

A girl is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A girl is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Residents stand near a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Residents stand near a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
24 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Women stand on a damaged street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Women stand on a damaged street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
25 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk near rising smoke and damaged buildings on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk near rising smoke and damaged buildings on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
26 / 27
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

A woman with tattoos on her face is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A woman with tattoos on her face is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
27 / 27

Islamic State driven out of Manbij

Islamic State driven out of Manbij Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio

U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »