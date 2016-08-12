Islamic State driven out of Manbij
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman sets fire to a niqab after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter rushes to help civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman embraces a Syria Democratic Forces fighter after she was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians gather after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters chat with an injured civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Residents stand on the balconies of a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reisidents ride on the back of a pick-up truck in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter smokes a cigarette in the city of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter gestures on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children flash victory signs as they play in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forcesfighters inspect a dead body of what they said was an Islamic State fighter inside a shop in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Residents carry buckets as they cross a damaged street near blue sheets used as a cover from snipers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy stands near fuel containers in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women walk past damaged shop as they flee towards safer parts of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A girl is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Residents stand near a damaged building in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women stand on a damaged street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk near rising smoke and damaged buildings on a street in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman with tattoos on her face is pictured in Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said