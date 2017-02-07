Edition:
Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Smoke rises from the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. Islamic State militants are now effectively surrounded by Syrian government forces from the south and Turkish-backed rebels from the north, as Damascus and Ankara race to capture the largest Islamic State stronghold in Aleppo province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A rebel fighter reacts as he fires his weapon, as rebels advance towards the town of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A rebel fighter receives treatment after a mine exploded on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Rebel fighters help a fellow fighter, who was injured during an offensive against Islamic State fighters, on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A rebel fighter walks near damaged vehicles after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Baraz, east of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A rebel fighter looks for survivors under rubble of a damaged building after a car bomb explosion east of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in al Baza'a village in the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Rebel fighters fire their weapon during an offensive against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
People who fled the violence from the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab arrive in the rebel-held outskirts, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A rebel fighter smokes a cigarette with his weapon on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Smoke rises after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi, east of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Rebel fighters gather on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Blood is seen on a rebel fighter's face after a mine exploded on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants, after they captured the area from them on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Rebel fighters ride a military vehicle, as they advance towards al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Rebel fighters gather on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Rebel fighters gather on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A rebel fighter walks near damaged vehicles after a car bomb explosion east of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they stand on the outskirts of the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Rebel fighters walk out from a cave that was used by Islamic State militants, after they captured the area on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Rebel fighters rest near a hole in the wall on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Donkeys walk past a rebel military vehicle on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
People who fled the violence from the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab arrive in the rebel-held outskirts, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
