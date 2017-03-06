Islamic State's underground training camp
Members of the rapid response forces inspect a tunnel was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. In less turbulent times, trains ran through it on their way to or from Mosul, but when...more
The mouth of the tunnel is hardly visible on a muddy hillside overlooking Mosul, where fighting now rages between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. Iraqi forces discovered the underground training camp after regaining control of the hillside...more
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in Mosul, Iraq. "By the will of God, we will conquer Rome," reads one mural painted on the wall of the...more
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel. It is not clear how many recruits passed through the camp or what became of them. The physical drills complemented the group's ideological training, evidence of which is contained...more
Near the start of the assault course lie several backpacks full of sand, which were worn by recruits to weigh them down as they went over the obstacles, to increase the difficulty. After coming off the death slide, recruits would have swung along...more
The recruits appear to have slept there some of the time: bedding is strewn in two chambers dug into the sides of the tunnel, including a pink duvet cover decorated with cartoon character Mickey Mouse. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The militants also installed lighting in the tunnel, powered by a generator set in the hillside. There was a medical clinic in a portacabin, as well as four shower cubicles and a place to perform ablutions before prayer in a tunnel section labelled...more
Another area was designated for washing dishes, not far from the slogan: "Heaven is jihad in the path of God". REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Next Slideshows
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Berkeley, California.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Terrified civilians flee fighting, often under Islamic State militant fire, as Iraqi forces battle their way within range of the city's government buildings.
Habanos in Havana
From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.
Aboard the USS Carl Vinson
On the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol in South China Sea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.