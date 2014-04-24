Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 24, 2014 | 9:45pm BST

Islands of ice

<p>The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier. Scientists are monitoring an unusually large iceberg - roughly six times the size of Manhattan - that broke off from an Antarctic glacier last year and is heading into the open ocean, although not in an area heavily navigated by ships. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek</p>

The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier. Scientists are monitoring an unusually large iceberg - roughly six times the size of Manhattan - that broke off from an Antarctic glacier last year and is...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier. Scientists are monitoring an unusually large iceberg - roughly six times the size of Manhattan - that broke off from an Antarctic glacier last year and is heading into the open ocean, although not in an area heavily navigated by ships. REUTERS/NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek

Close
1 / 27
<p>Icebergs float in a fjord near the south Greenland town of Narsaq, July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Icebergs float in a fjord near the south Greenland town of Narsaq, July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Icebergs float in a fjord near the south Greenland town of Narsaq, July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
2 / 27
<p>Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d&rsquo;Urville in East Antarctica, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin</p>

Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d’Urville in East Antarctica, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d’Urville in East Antarctica, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Close
3 / 27
<p>Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
4 / 27
<p>An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Kulusuk in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Kulusuk in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Kulusuk in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
5 / 27
<p>Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking a fjord filled with icebergs near the south Greenland town of Narsaq, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking a fjord filled with icebergs near the south Greenland town of Narsaq, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking a fjord filled with icebergs near the south Greenland town of Narsaq, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
6 / 27
<p>A whale dives into sea off the coast of Greenland's capital Nuuk, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alistair Scrutton</p>

A whale dives into sea off the coast of Greenland's capital Nuuk, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alistair Scrutton

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A whale dives into sea off the coast of Greenland's capital Nuuk, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alistair Scrutton

Close
7 / 27
<p>A deep blue iceberg floats in a fjord south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A deep blue iceberg floats in a fjord south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A deep blue iceberg floats in a fjord south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
8 / 27
<p>Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
9 / 27
<p>A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic, August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic, August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A large iceberg is seen on the edge of a morning fog over Frobisher Bay, Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic, August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
10 / 27
<p>The small town of Ilulissat in Greenland, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool</p>

The small town of Ilulissat in Greenland, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Thursday, April 24, 2014

The small town of Ilulissat in Greenland, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Close
11 / 27
<p>Icebergs float in the calm waters of a fjord, south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Icebergs float in the calm waters of a fjord, south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Icebergs float in the calm waters of a fjord, south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
12 / 27
<p>Icebergs crowd the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Icebergs crowd the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Icebergs crowd the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat, May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
13 / 27
<p>A large iceberg melts into jagged edges as it floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A large iceberg melts into jagged edges as it floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A large iceberg melts into jagged edges as it floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
14 / 27
<p>An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012, is one of many that has attracted early tourists to Canada's most eastern province this year. Icebergs break off glaciers in Greenland and Baffin Bay and drift south to the Grand Banks along a route known as Iceberg Alley. REUTERS/Greg Locke</p>

An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012, is one of many that has attracted early tourists to Canada's most eastern province this year. Icebergs break off glaciers in Greenland and Baffin Bay and drift south to the Grand Banks...more

Thursday, April 24, 2014

An iceberg seen near Cape Spear, Newfoundland, May 31, 2012, is one of many that has attracted early tourists to Canada's most eastern province this year. Icebergs break off glaciers in Greenland and Baffin Bay and drift south to the Grand Banks along a route known as Iceberg Alley. REUTERS/Greg Locke

Close
15 / 27
<p>A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
16 / 27
<p>An iceberg floats in the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland, March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc</p>

An iceberg floats in the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland, March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc

Thursday, April 24, 2014

An iceberg floats in the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland, March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc

Close
17 / 27
<p>A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
18 / 27
<p>An iceberg floats in the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland, March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc</p>

An iceberg floats in the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland, March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc

Thursday, April 24, 2014

An iceberg floats in the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland, March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc

Close
19 / 27
<p>A boat carrying tourists speeds past an iceberg south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

A boat carrying tourists speeds past an iceberg south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A boat carrying tourists speeds past an iceberg south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland, August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
20 / 27
<p>Surfers paddle past icebergs covered in ash from the Grimsvotn volcano eruption, in the glacier lagoon at the base of Vatnajokull, Iceland, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson</p>

Surfers paddle past icebergs covered in ash from the Grimsvotn volcano eruption, in the glacier lagoon at the base of Vatnajokull, Iceland, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Surfers paddle past icebergs covered in ash from the Grimsvotn volcano eruption, in the glacier lagoon at the base of Vatnajokull, Iceland, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Close
21 / 27
<p>Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
22 / 27
<p>Birds perch on top of icebergs covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of the Grimsvotn volcano float in a glacial lagoon below the Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Birds perch on top of icebergs covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of the Grimsvotn volcano float in a glacial lagoon below the Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Birds perch on top of icebergs covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of the Grimsvotn volcano float in a glacial lagoon below the Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 27
<p>The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Henry Larsen is pictured in Allen Bay in Resolute, Nunavut, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Henry Larsen is pictured in Allen Bay in Resolute, Nunavut, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Thursday, April 24, 2014

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Henry Larsen is pictured in Allen Bay in Resolute, Nunavut, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
24 / 27
<p>An iceberg floats near a harbour in the town of Kulusuk, east Greenland, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

An iceberg floats near a harbour in the town of Kulusuk, east Greenland, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

An iceberg floats near a harbour in the town of Kulusuk, east Greenland, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
25 / 27
<p>Icebergs covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of the Grimsvotn volcano float in a glacial lagoon below the Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Icebergs covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of the Grimsvotn volcano float in a glacial lagoon below the Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Icebergs covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of the Grimsvotn volcano float in a glacial lagoon below the Vatnajokull Glacier in Iceland, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
26 / 27
<p>Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

Next Slideshows

Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

Ukrainian forces seize rebel checkpoints during clashes with pro-Russian militants.

24 Apr 2014
Flashback: Garment factory collapse

Flashback: Garment factory collapse

Bangladesh marks one year since the Rana Plaza garment factory collapsed, claiming more than 1,100 lives.

24 Apr 2014
Faces of survival

Faces of survival

Portraits of Bangladesh garment workers who survived the Rana Plaza factory disaster.

23 Apr 2014
Families mourn ferry dead

Families mourn ferry dead

Families grieve for loved ones lost aboard a capsized ferry in South Korea.

23 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures