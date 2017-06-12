Edition:
United Kingdom
Mon Jun 12, 2017

Isle of Wight Festival

People in costume are seen during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Melanie C performs during the Isle of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
A man dressed as Batman drinks beer during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Rod Stewart performs as the headline act on the Main Stage during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A couple pose in the sun during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs performs in the 'Old Mout Cider' tent during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Fans cheer as Bastille perform during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Dan Smith of the band Bastille performs during the Isle of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Revellers pose during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Revellers enjoy a ride during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
General view during a performance at the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A young girl runs in the mud during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Nancy Doll of The Sex Pissed Dolls performs during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Revellers pose in the Electro Love 80's tent during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A person performs during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Revellers during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A reveller dressed as Homer from The Simpsons during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A performer does a flip during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Revellers dance as Run-D.M.C. perform on the main stage during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Revellers pose during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A reveller dances during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A reveller with a hat made out of cans during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A reveller poses in the rain during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A young girl in the rain during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Young revellers are seen during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
General view of the camping area during the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Revellers on a fairground ride during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A man performs during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Johnny Borrell from the band Razorlight performs during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
General view in the Electro Love 80's tent during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
People perform during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
General view of stalls during the Isle Of Wight festival in Seaclose Park. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
