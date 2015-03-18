Israel decides
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Likud party supporters listen to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver a speech in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni, co-leaders of Zionist Union, hold up their hands at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Moshe Kahlon, head of the new centrist party Kulanu (All of Us), waves to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
A photograph of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen on the floor with Likud party ballots at Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Zionist Union party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Zionist Union supporter sleeps while waiting for the appearance of Isaac Herzog at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Likud party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Zionist Union party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of the Joint Arab List react after hearing exit poll results in Nazareth. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Zionist Union chief Isaac Herzog stands on stage after addressing supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he arrives to deliver a speech to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ayman Odeh (3rd R), head of the Joint Arab List, reacts with members of the party after exit poll results in Nazareth. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Zionist Union supporters wait for the appearance of Isaac Herzog at party headquarters in Tel Aviv after exit poll results. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni, co-leaders of Zionist Union, hug after addressing supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Moshe Kahlon, head of the new centrist party Kulanu (All of Us), addresses supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Tzipi Livni, co-leader of Zionist Union, is hugged at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Cyclone devastates Vanuatu
The aftermath of Cyclone Pam in the Pacific island nation.
St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world.
Power struggle for Libya
Factions fight for control of a splintered Libya.
Church bombings in Pakistan
The Christian community mourns members killed by suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.