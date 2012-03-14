Edition:
Israel-Gaza conflict flareup

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Palestinian fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at a building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. A truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip is tested with a bout of further rocket fire from Palestinian militants being met with Israeli air strikes. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Palestinians stand atop the rubble of a building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Palestinians look out of a window towards a nearby building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A Home Front Command soldier checks data on a computer at the site where a Grad rocket, which was fired from Gaza, landed in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza is towed away from the site in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A resident stands next to a car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza, in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A Palestinian reacts as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

An Israeli soldier walks past armoured personnel carriers (APC) deployed near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Palestinians carry the body of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher during his funeral in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Palestinian militants of al-Nasser Brigades ride a pick-up truck after holding a news conference in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Wounded Palestinian children are seen in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

An Israeli man looks out from a building window that was shattered after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed nearby in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Israeli police officers try to clear people from the site where a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Israeli fire-fighters work near a car that was damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A woman is evacuated to hospital after she was lightly injured from a rocket, fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A woman stands at the doorway of a shop damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Hamed Abu Metlak mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A Palestinian youth stands near a destroyed building after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A wounded Palestinian boy is wheeled into a hospital in Gaza City, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Islamic Jihad militants hold a news conference in Gaza City March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A Palestinian man surveys his brother's destroyed bedroom after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A wounded Palestinian boy sits in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

An interceptor rocket is fired by an "Iron Dome" launcher near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Israelis run for cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern city of Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Israeli soldiers search for the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel after it landed near Kibbutz Nir Am, near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip as seen from an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Palestinian relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Hrarah mourn during his funeral in Gaza March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

A Palestinian man is seen through a broken car window as he cleans the scene after another car nearby exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. Israel killed the leader of a Palestinian militant faction in a targeted attack on the car in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Palestinians look at the remains of a vehicle after it exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Israeli children are seen in an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, overlooking northern Gaza Strip March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

