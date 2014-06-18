Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 18, 2014 | 1:35pm BST

Israel hunts for missing teens

Palestinians lean against a car as Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. Israel decided to widen a crackdown on Hamas in the West Bank after troops detained members of the Palestinian Islamist group in sweeps conducted in tandem with a search for the three missing Jewish teenagers. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians lean against a car as Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. Israel decided to widen a crackdown on Hamas in the West Bank after troops detained members of...more

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Palestinians lean against a car as Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. Israel decided to widen a crackdown on Hamas in the West Bank after troops detained members of the Palestinian Islamist group in sweeps conducted in tandem with a search for the three missing Jewish teenagers. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 25
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives during an ongoing operation to locate three Israeli teens outside the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives during an ongoing operation to locate three Israeli teens outside the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives during an ongoing operation to locate three Israeli teens outside the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 25
An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 25
An Israeli soldier checks his weapon during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier checks his weapon during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An Israeli soldier checks his weapon during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 25
Smoke rises during an operation by Israeli soldiers to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises during an operation by Israeli soldiers to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Smoke rises during an operation by Israeli soldiers to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 25
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to a Palestinian girl outside her family's house during an operation to locate three Israeli teens, near the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to a Palestinian girl outside her family's house during an operation to locate three Israeli teens, near the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to a Palestinian girl outside her family's house during an operation to locate three Israeli teens, near the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 25
Rachel Fraenkel, mother of one of three missing Jewish teenagers, gestures as she speaks during a national televised broadcast, along with her husband and the parents of the other two youths, in the central Israeli village of Nof Ayalon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Rachel Fraenkel, mother of one of three missing Jewish teenagers, gestures as she speaks during a national televised broadcast, along with her husband and the parents of the other two youths, in the central Israeli village of Nof Ayalon June 17,...more

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Rachel Fraenkel, mother of one of three missing Jewish teenagers, gestures as she speaks during a national televised broadcast, along with her husband and the parents of the other two youths, in the central Israeli village of Nof Ayalon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Close
7 / 25
Israeli soldiers create a temporary road block during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers create a temporary road block during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Israeli soldiers create a temporary road block during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 25
A Palestinian throws stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian throws stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A Palestinian throws stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 25
Palestinians sit outside their house as Israeli soldiers patrol near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians sit outside their house as Israeli soldiers patrol near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Palestinians sit outside their house as Israeli soldiers patrol near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 25
An Israeli seminary student reacts during a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014, for three teenagers that were abducted. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli seminary student reacts during a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014, for three teenagers that were abducted. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An Israeli seminary student reacts during a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014, for three teenagers that were abducted. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 25
A Palestinian woman mourns the death of her relative Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics said was killed by the Israeli army, at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian woman mourns the death of her relative Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics said was killed by the Israeli army, at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A Palestinian woman mourns the death of her relative Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics said was killed by the Israeli army, at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 25
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during his funeral in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. Israeli forces swept into the West Bank city of Ramallah, touching off street confrontations in which Al Sabbaren was killed, witnesses and hospital officials said. Witnesses said Palestinians threw rocks at soldiers conducting house-to-house searches in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside Ramallah, before dawn. Army gunfire killed 20-year-old Al Sabbaren and wounded another, hospital officials said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during his funeral in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. Israeli forces swept into the West Bank city of...more

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during his funeral in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. Israeli forces swept into the West Bank city of Ramallah, touching off street confrontations in which Al Sabbaren was killed, witnesses and hospital officials said. Witnesses said Palestinians threw rocks at soldiers conducting house-to-house searches in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside Ramallah, before dawn. Army gunfire killed 20-year-old Al Sabbaren and wounded another, hospital officials said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
13 / 25
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian youth during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian youth during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian youth during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 25
An Israeli seminary student takes part in a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014 for three teenagers that were abducted. Two of the teenagers studied at the seminary. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli seminary student takes part in a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014 for three teenagers that were abducted. Two of the teenagers studied at the seminary. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An Israeli seminary student takes part in a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014 for three teenagers that were abducted. Two of the teenagers studied at the seminary. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 25
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 25
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects his house which he said was searched by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects his house which he said was searched by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects his house which he said was searched by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 25
Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli soldiers during street confrontations in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli soldiers during street confrontations in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli soldiers during street confrontations in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
18 / 25
Israelis take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Israelis take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 25
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 25
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian vehicle at a checkpoint near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian vehicle at a checkpoint near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian vehicle at a checkpoint near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 25
An Israeli drone flies over the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli drone flies over the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An Israeli drone flies over the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
22 / 25
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a military campaign to search for three missing Jewish teenagers in the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a military campaign to search for three missing Jewish teenagers in the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a military campaign to search for three missing Jewish teenagers in the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
23 / 25
Israeli security officers stand next to a burnt car near the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli security officers stand next to a burnt car near the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Israeli security officers stand next to a burnt car near the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 25
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops near the West Bank City of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops near the West Bank City of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops near the West Bank City of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Displaced in CAR

Displaced in CAR

Next Slideshows

Displaced in CAR

Displaced in CAR

Refugees displaced by the rising violence in the Central African Republic.

17 Jun 2014
Gunmen attack World Cup screening

Gunmen attack World Cup screening

Somali-linked Islamist militants kill at least 15 people on Kenya's coast a day after an assault on a World Cup screening left almost 50 dead.

17 Jun 2014
Migrant flight through Libya

Migrant flight through Libya

Libya's southwestern tip has turned into an open door for illegal migrants from sub-Saharan countries heading for Europe, as the chaotic government appears to...

17 Jun 2014
Inside a North Korean submarine

Inside a North Korean submarine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a Korean People's Army submarine.

16 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures