Israel remembers
A beach-goer stands still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Tel Aviv, April 16, 2015. Israel on Thursday marked its annual memorial day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two....more
Motorists stand still beside vehicles as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man holds Israel's national flag as he stands still during the sounding of a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade stand near a monument to Mordechai Anielewicz, leader of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, near the border with Gaza,...more
Youths stand still on the beach as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Tel Aviv, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Motorists stand still beside vehicles as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade stand and salute as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, near the border with Gaza, April 16, 2015.REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers watch a movie about the Holocaust inside a reconstructed bunker at the "From Holocaust to Revival" museum in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Dov Landau, an 88-year-old Auschwitz survivor, shows his prisoner uniform to people during an informal gathering commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv, April 15, 2015. Five years ago a group of youngsters began "Memories@Home", a...more
Dov Landau, an 88-year-old Auschwitz survivor, speaks to people during an informal gathering commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman places a flower beside the name of a former concentration camp during a ceremony entitled �Unto Every Person There is a Name� at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews visit Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
On the Saudi-Yemen border
Concerns about the border with Yemen have been central to Saudi Arabia's campaign to stop the Houthis.
Boston bombings remembered
Commemorating the second anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.
Fields of flowers
With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.
Memorial at sea
Family travel to the site where over 300 people, 250 of them students, died after the ferry they where on capsized when it made a sharp turn in South Korea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.