Israel remembers
People, some wrapping Israeli flags around themselves, watch as fireworks explode from the roof of the Tel Aviv city hall during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 22,...more
Israeli soldiers stand next to graves on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier stands beside a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman mourns over her soldier relative's grave at Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Beachgoers watch the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic team rehearse over the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for an aerial display on Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers stand still in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis dance with Israeli national flags during celebrations marking Israel's 67th Independence Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli man reads next to his relative's grave on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand still as a two-minute siren sounds nationwide during a Memorial Day ceremony near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A girl plays near wreaths during a Memorial Day ceremony at a monument for fallen soldiers from the Israeli airforce (IAF) near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier lights a candle on the grave of a fallen soldier ahead of the Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli boy inflates a toy hammer in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier adjust his comrade's beret before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli girl holds a rose beside a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers stand in formation in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, during a ceremony marking Memorial Day April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers attend a Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A French tourist (4thL) stands still with others as a two-minute siren sounds nationwide during a Memorial Day ceremony near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip April 22, 2015. The placard in Hebrew reads, "they died so that we could...more
Israelis dance with Israeli national flags during celebrations marking Israel's 67th Independence Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli man stands still on a street as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A family mourn over their soldier relative's grave at Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli youths look at a memorial wall engraved with names of fallen soldiers before ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier checks his mobile phone as he stands at the Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A rose is seen after it was placed on a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier checks his mobile phone at the entrance to Kiryat Shaul military cemetery on Memorial Day in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers and other visitors stand near graves on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
