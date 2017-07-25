Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017 | 4:46pm BST

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 14
Israel installed the detectors at entry points to Al-Aqsa mosque after two police guards were fatally shot on July 14, setting off the bloodiest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in years. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel installed the detectors at entry points to Al-Aqsa mosque after two police guards were fatally shot on July 14, setting off the bloodiest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in years. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Israel installed the detectors at entry points to Al-Aqsa mosque after two police guards were fatally shot on July 14, setting off the bloodiest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in years. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 14
Palestinians walk next to Israeli security forces at the entrance of the compound the morning after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinians walk next to Israeli security forces at the entrance of the compound the morning after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Palestinians walk next to Israeli security forces at the entrance of the compound the morning after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 14
Palestinian women shout slogans as they sit outside the compound after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinian women shout slogans as they sit outside the compound after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Palestinian women shout slogans as they sit outside the compound after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 14
Palestinians stand in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians stand in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Palestinians stand in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 14
Palestinians pray in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinians pray in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Palestinians pray in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 14
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES...more

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
7 / 14
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian men following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian men following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian men following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 14
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 14
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 14
Palestinians take part in a protest against Israel's new security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians take part in a protest against Israel's new security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians take part in a protest against Israel's new security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 14
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 14
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 14
Palestinians gather on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians gather on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Palestinians gather on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Next Slideshows

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...

25 Jul 2017
The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

24 Jul 2017
The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...

24 Jul 2017
Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul, killing dozens and wounding more than 40, government officials said.

24 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast