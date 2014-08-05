Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 5, 2014 | 4:20pm BST

Israel withdraws troops

An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade embrace after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade embrace after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade embrace after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Givati brigade carries his gear after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Givati brigade carries his gear after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Givati brigade carries his gear after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade with a Star of David tattoo is seen after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade with a Star of David tattoo is seen after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade with a Star of David tattoo is seen after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries a weapon after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries a weapon after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries a weapon after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade rests after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade rests after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade rests after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers place their national flag atop a tank at a staging area near border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers place their national flag atop a tank at a staging area near border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers place their national flag atop a tank at a staging area near border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carry equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carry equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carry equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier gestures atop a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier gestures atop a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
An Israeli soldier gestures atop a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers arrive at a staging area near the border with Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers arrive at a staging area near the border with Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers arrive at a staging area near the border with Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers walk in a field after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers walk in a field after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers walk in a field after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate their return to Israel after pulling out of Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate their return to Israel after pulling out of Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate their return to Israel after pulling out of Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers take cover in a concrete pipe, as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers take cover in a concrete pipe, as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers take cover in a concrete pipe, as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps kneel together next to tanks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps kneel together next to tanks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps kneel together next to tanks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
