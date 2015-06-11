Israeli Arab drag queen
Karam Dadu, an Israeli Arab drag queen, walks in the market in the northern city of Acre June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karam Dadu prepares dinner before his drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A make-up artist applies make-up on Karam Dadu (R) before his drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. Banished by his family in northern Israel after coming out as gay seven years ago, Dadu now lives in Tel Aviv, a colorful and open city that will host...more
A tattoo is seen on the shoulder of Karam Dadu as he prepares for a drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karam Dadu looks in a mirror during preparations for his drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karam Dadu prepares before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
High heels are seen on the floor as Karam Dadu prepares before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A make-up artist (L) applies make-up to Karam Dadu before his drag show in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karam Dadu prepares before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karam Dadu waits backstage before a drag show at a bar in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karam Dadu waits backstage before a drag show at a bar in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karam Dadu (2nd R) performs his popular drag queen act under the stage name "Karma Sutra" at a bar in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karan Dadu waits backstage before a drag show at a bar in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Karam Dadu walks in the northern city of Acre June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
