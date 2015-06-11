Israeli Arab drag queen

A make-up artist applies make-up on Karam Dadu (R) before his drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. Banished by his family in northern Israel after coming out as gay seven years ago, Dadu now lives in Tel Aviv, a colorful and open city that will host...more

A make-up artist applies make-up on Karam Dadu (R) before his drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. Banished by his family in northern Israel after coming out as gay seven years ago, Dadu now lives in Tel Aviv, a colorful and open city that will host its annual gay pride parade, with tens of thousands of revelers filling the streets. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close