Israeli-Palestinian tension continues
Undercover Israeli security personnel point their pistols as they move towards Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abdelrahman Younis
A Palestinian protester uses sling shot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, November 6, 2015. . REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops following a protest demanding Israel to return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers and undercover security personnel detain a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abdelrahman Younis
A Palestinian boy hurls stones at an Israeli army base during clashes following a protest demanding Israel return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli security check the scene where a Palestinian driver rammed into an Israeli border policeman at Halhoul junction north the West Bank city of Hebron, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian journalist inspects the damage to a radio station after an Israeli raid in the West city of Hebron, November 3, 2015. Israel shut down the main radio station in Hebron on Tuesday and turned part of the city in the occupied West Bank...more
A Palestinian protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest demanding Israel to return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 4, 2015....more
Israeli police forensic experts stand on the scene of a stabbing in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, November 2, 2015. A 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron stabbed three people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion before being...more
Palestinian security forces carry the bodies of two Palestinians, who Israeli authorities say were involved in stabbing attacks on Israelis, before their funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
An Israeli medic wheels away an injured woman from the scene of a stabbing in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, November 2, 2015. A 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron stabbed three people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion...more
A Palestinian protester holds a knife as he shouts during clashes with Israeli troops near border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian protester is carried by fellow protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Relatives of 22-year-old Palestinian Ibrahim Skafi, who rammed his vehicle into an Israeli border policeman, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
Guy Fawkes Night
Supporters of the activist group Anonymous and others commemorate the "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the British Houses of Parliament in 1605.
Surreal symmetry of North Korea
The strange orderliness of North Korea.
Caught in the shadow of war
The town of Douma has been bombarded with air strikes and rocket attacks during the Syrian war.
The Cheney years
Former President George H.W. Bush takes some unexpected swipes at Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld in a new biography.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.