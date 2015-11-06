Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

A Palestinian journalist inspects the damage to a radio station after an Israeli raid in the West city of Hebron, November 3, 2015. Israel shut down the main radio station in Hebron on Tuesday and turned part of the city in the occupied West Bank...more

A Palestinian journalist inspects the damage to a radio station after an Israeli raid in the West city of Hebron, November 3, 2015. Israel shut down the main radio station in Hebron on Tuesday and turned part of the city in the occupied West Bank into a closed military zone, with troops clamping down on a district that has become the focal point of violent unrest. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

