Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge

A Jewish settler holding his pistol after he shot and killed a Palestinian man is seen in this still image taken from a video shot by Youth Against Settlements and obtained by Reuters TV in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 17, 2015. Three Palestinians were shot dead in what Israel said were thwarted knife attacks, but a Palestinian witness of one incident said it was a result of Jewish settler violence, as tensions ran high after more than two weeks of unrest. The shooting occurred near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank city of Hebron. The Israeli military said a Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli civilian, who was carrying a gun and then shot and killed the attacker. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

