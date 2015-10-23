Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge
A Palestinian protester hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Onlookers stand at the scene of a stabbing, west of Jerusalem, in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 22, 2015. Nine Israelis have been killed in Palestinian stabbings, shootings and vehicle attacks since the start of October. Forty-nine...more
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters as he stands near a section of the Israeli barrier during clashes in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian...more
The mother of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourns as she holds Uday's daughter during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and...more
Israeli soldiers destroy the apartment of jailed Palestinian militant Maher al-Hashlamoun during a raid in the West bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. In the southern West Bank town of Hebron, the army said Israeli forces destroyed an apartment...more
A Palestinian protester burns a replica flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians watch the funeral of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli police officers stand next to the covered body of a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a running over and stabbing attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, part of the Gush Etzion bloc, October 20, 2015. The man rammed his...more
Palestinian Hamas militants carry the body of Yehya Farahat, who was killed by Israeli troops in clashes, during his funeral in Gaza, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Jewish settler holding his pistol after he shot and killed a Palestinian man is seen in this still image taken from a video shot by Youth Against Settlements and obtained by Reuters TV in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 17, 2015. Three...more
Palestinians gather next to a burning car belonging to Jewish settlers after it was set on fire by Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2015. The car was set on fire after the settlers, who tried to enter Joseph's tomb without...more
A relative of Palestinian militant Ahmed al-Sirhi, who was killed by Israeli forces on Tuesday, mourns during his funeral in Deirl al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 21, 2015. Israeli soldiers shot dead al-Sirhi close to the border fence,...more
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya, Israel, October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self defence classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily...more
An Israeli soldier talks to a woman inside a supermarket as security forces search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and...more
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian posing as a journalist, who stabbed an Israeli soldier with a knife, lies on the ground after being shot dead near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. The Palestinian wounded the Israeli soldier with a knife before being...more
A Palestinian woman supporting the Islamic Jihad movement holds a copy of the Koran as another holds a knife during a rally in Gaza City to show solidarity with Palestinians confronting Israelis in the West Bank and Jerusalem, October 20, 2015....more
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli security personals stand next to blood on the floor, at the Beersheba central bus station where a Palestinian gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage, October 18, 2015. The gunman killed one person and wounding eight, police said....more
A Palestinian protester rolls a tyre to be burnt during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team carry a covered body from the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on the Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported....more
An Israeli policeman stands next to the car used by an Arab citizen of Israel to attack and injure four Israelis in Gan Shmuel near the central Israeli town of Hadera, October 11, 2015. Four people were stabbed in the attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand next to the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on a "Day of Rage" declared...more
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Relatives of Palestinian Mahmoud Hmead, 22, who was killed by Israeli troops in Friday's clashes, mourn during his funeral in Gaza, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Relatives of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and wounded an Israeli officer in the...more
A Palestinian protester holding a sign shouts during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. The sign reads, "By soul and blood, (we redeem) Palestine, we will not recognize Israel."...more
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
Clinton testifies on Benghazi
Moments from Hillary Clinton's marathon testimony before the Benghazi committee.
Xi Jinping in Britain
The Chinese president makes a state visit to Britain aimed at cementing closer economic ties.
Migrants in the fog
An autumn fog falls over the migrant path.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.