Israeli-Palestinian violence surges
An Israeli policeman checks a Palestinian young man at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli security personals stand next to blood on the floor, at the Beersheba central bus station where a Palestinian gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage, October 18, 2015. A gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage at the central...more
Palestinian militants from Fatah movement take part in an anti-Israeli military show in the West Bank city of Jenin October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Ballas
An Israeli policeman (C, front) checks the dead body of a Palestinian man who was shot dead after he drew a knife and tried to stab the officers who shot him dead, in a street in Jerusalem, a police spokesman said, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Israeli policemen check the body of a Palestinian man, who attempted to stab paramilitary police and was shot dead according to an Israeli police spokeswoman, at an entrance to Jerusalem's walled Old City October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinians during clashes at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Talat
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon holds up a visual aid as he speaks to the media after an emergency meeting at United Nations Headquarters in New York October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Charbonneau
Palestinian Hamas militants carry the body of Yehya Farahat, who was killed by Israeli troops in clashes, during his funeral in Gaza October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man pulls up his shirt during a security check by Israeli paramilitary border policemen at a roadblock, set-up by Israel this week in an effort to stop a wave of Palestinian knife attacks, in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of...more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz
Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside...more
An Israeli soldier talks to a woman inside a supermarket as security forces search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz
A Palestinian boy inspects the damage in his room, which his family said was searched by Israeli soldiers during an Israeli army raid in the village of Tell, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian protesters carry a pole to close the road during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The sister of 27-year-old Palestinian Mutaz Zawahereh, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Tuesday, touches his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Iza (seated), mother of Alon Gobberberg, 51, who was killed a day earlier in an attack on a bus, mourns during his funeral in Jerusalem October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A relative of 27-year-old Palestinian Mutaz Zawahereh, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Tuesday, is comforted as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun T
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Talat
A Palestinian uses a slingshot to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
