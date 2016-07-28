Edition:
United Kingdom

Israeli raid in West Bank

Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
1 / 9
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Israeli soldiers evacuate the body of Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih after he was shot dead by the Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Israeli soldiers evacuate the body of Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih after he was shot dead by the Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
2 / 9
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Israeli forces patrol near the house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Israeli forces patrol near the house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
3 / 9
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Israeli forces check the body of Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih after he was shot dead by the Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Israeli forces check the body of Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih after he was shot dead by the Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
4 / 9
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

An Israeli soldier patrols near the house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An Israeli soldier patrols near the house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
5 / 9
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Palestinians check the clothes of Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih, who was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out, in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians check the clothes of Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih, who was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out, in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
6 / 9
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 9
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
8 / 9
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Palestinians gather around the remains of a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 9

Israeli raid in West Bank

Israeli raid in West Bank Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

California`s Big Sur burning

California`s Big Sur burning
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »