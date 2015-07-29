Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were...more

A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were deployed to the settlement in the occupied West Bank in order to prevent people from barricading themselves inside the structures known as the "Drainhoff" buildings. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close