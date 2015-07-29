Israeli settlers protest in West Bank
A protester walks along a corridor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank, July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of...more
A man conducts a class to protesters inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jewish settlers use rocks to block a road during clashes with Israeli security forces near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir...more
Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were...more
Protesters look out of the upper floor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti in Hebrew reads, " The movement of a Jewish Israel". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jewish settlers scuffle with Israeli police officers near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man plays chess with his daughter in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A boy walks around an abandoned complex at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti on the wall in Hebrew reads, "God is the king, we will be back soon". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler (in blue) protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan
A soldier takes a nap as a family of protesters leave the main compound of the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman feeds her baby in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A young Jewish settler is held back by Israeli police near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A boy eats as another rests on the floor inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Protesters stand on the remains of a synagogue as a soldier (R) guards them the at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has entered a more active phase.
Inside the White House on 9/11
Newly-released photos from inside the White House on September 11th, 2001.
War zone work
Despite Syria's ongoing civil war, civilians continue to work in factories, banks and shops across the divided nation.
Uighur refugees of Turkey
Thousands of members of China's Muslim ethnic minority, the Uighur, have reached Turkey in the last year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.