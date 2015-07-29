Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 29, 2015 | 2:11am BST

Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

A protester walks along a corridor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank, July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of Sa-Nur Israel evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. The graffiti in Hebrew reads "A Jew does not expel a Jew". REUTERS/Nir Elias

A protester walks along a corridor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank, July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A protester walks along a corridor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank, July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of Sa-Nur Israel evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. The graffiti in Hebrew reads "A Jew does not expel a Jew". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
1 / 17
A man conducts a class to protesters inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man conducts a class to protesters inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A man conducts a class to protesters inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 17
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 17
Jewish settlers use rocks to block a road during clashes with Israeli security forces near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish settlers use rocks to block a road during clashes with Israeli security forces near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Jewish settlers use rocks to block a road during clashes with Israeli security forces near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 17
Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 17
A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were deployed to the settlement in the occupied West Bank in order to prevent people from barricading themselves inside the structures known as the "Drainhoff" buildings. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were deployed to the settlement in the occupied West Bank in order to prevent people from barricading themselves inside the structures known as the "Drainhoff" buildings. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 17
Protesters look out of the upper floor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti in Hebrew reads, " The movement of a Jewish Israel". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Protesters look out of the upper floor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti in Hebrew reads, " The movement of a Jewish Israel". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Protesters look out of the upper floor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti in Hebrew reads, " The movement of a Jewish Israel". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
7 / 17
Jewish settlers scuffle with Israeli police officers near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish settlers scuffle with Israeli police officers near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Jewish settlers scuffle with Israeli police officers near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 17
A man plays chess with his daughter in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man plays chess with his daughter in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A man plays chess with his daughter in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
9 / 17
A boy walks around an abandoned complex at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti on the wall in Hebrew reads, "God is the king, we will be back soon". REUTERS/Nir Elias

A boy walks around an abandoned complex at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti on the wall in Hebrew reads, "God is the king, we will be back soon". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A boy walks around an abandoned complex at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti on the wall in Hebrew reads, "God is the king, we will be back soon". REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 17
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Israeli police detain a Jewish settler protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan
Close
11 / 17
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler (in blue) protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Israeli police detain a Jewish settler (in blue) protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler (in blue) protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan
Close
12 / 17
A soldier takes a nap as a family of protesters leave the main compound of the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A soldier takes a nap as a family of protesters leave the main compound of the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A soldier takes a nap as a family of protesters leave the main compound of the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
13 / 17
A woman feeds her baby in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A woman feeds her baby in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A woman feeds her baby in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
14 / 17
A young Jewish settler is held back by Israeli police near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A young Jewish settler is held back by Israeli police near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A young Jewish settler is held back by Israeli police near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 17
A boy eats as another rests on the floor inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A boy eats as another rests on the floor inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A boy eats as another rests on the floor inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
16 / 17
Protesters stand on the remains of a synagogue as a soldier (R) guards them the at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Protesters stand on the remains of a synagogue as a soldier (R) guards them the at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Protesters stand on the remains of a synagogue as a soldier (R) guards them the at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Next Slideshows

Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has entered a more active phase.

28 Jul 2015
Inside the White House on 9/11

Inside the White House on 9/11

Newly-released photos from inside the White House on September 11th, 2001.

28 Jul 2015
War zone work

War zone work

Despite Syria's ongoing civil war, civilians continue to work in factories, banks and shops across the divided nation.

27 Jul 2015
Uighur refugees of Turkey

Uighur refugees of Turkey

Thousands of members of China's Muslim ethnic minority, the Uighur, have reached Turkey in the last year.

27 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures